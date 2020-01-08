Photos show the devastating aftermath of the Ukraine International Airlines crash that killed 176 people

caption Rescuers in Iran, left, and a close-up of the engine from the wreckage of the crash. source Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA/Reuters

A Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed shortly after taking off from Iran’s Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.

Photos show the devastation of the crash in Tehran.

The plane was carrying people from Iran, Canada, Ukraine, and Britain, among others, The Associated Press reported.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800, the previous generation of Boeing’s 737 family of jets. The latest generation, the 737 Max, has been grounded worldwide since March.

Iranian officials said they suspected the crash was caused by a mechanical issue, according to the AP.

Iranian rescue teams found no survivors but have retrieved the bodies, Iran’s state-run news agency said.

Iranian officials said they suspected the crash was caused by a mechanical issue, according to the AP.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran said the crash was an accident but did not specify what happened. Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said there was a fire in part of the engine before the plane crashed, BBC Monitoring reported.

Photos have emerged showing the devastating aftermath of the crash and the rescue efforts underway.

The photos from the aftermath of the plane crash show substantial debris.

Ebrahim Tajik, a deputy head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, said 40 rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the crash.

IRNA said the bodies the rescue teams retrieved were “not in good condition.”

The plane was delayed for an hour at the airport in Tehran before taking off. It climbed to about 8,000 feet before the issues began, the AP reported.

Hassan Rezaeifar, the director of crash investigations at Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said the plane did not declare an emergency before it crashed.

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians on board, as well as Swedish, Afghan, and British nationals.

It is not clear how many were dual citizens of Iranian descent.

One of the engines of the plane, a Boeing 737-800, was destroyed. The 737-800 is the previous generation of Boeing’s 737 family of jets. The latest generation, the 737 Max, has been grounded worldwide since March.

The plane was three years old and had undergone maintenance checks two days ago.

Debris and engine parts were spread across six miles, Reuters reported.

Relatives of the victims mourned the loss of their loved ones in Ukraine. The country said it would open an investigation into the crash to establish its cause.

