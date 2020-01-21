20 stunning photos of Canada’s Vancouver Island show why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should stay there for good

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be moving to Canada as they step back from royal life – and it’s easy to see why they might have fallen head over heels for the place.

The young family first spent a six-week winter break around Vancouver Island, which lies in British Columbia off the coast of Canada, so they had plenty of time to explore what it has to offer. On Monday night, Harry landed in Vancouver to join Markle and Archie there once again.

Although their former home Windsor is a gorgeous town with excellent transport links to central London, there’s no opportunity to watch whales in their natural habitat or hike across alpine scenery.

Vancouver Island is a nature-lovers wonderland with national parks, exciting wildlife, mountains, lakes, and a mild climate which would put the UK’s perpetually grey skies to shame.

Here are 20 incredible photos of Vancouver Island that show why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to stay there for good.

Vancouver Island is where the Pacific meets the mountains, which creates a diverse landscape of alpine and ocean.

caption A beach on Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. source JeniFoto / Shutterstock

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make Vancouver Island their permanent home, they best pack a couple of sturdy pairs of hiking boots, as there are trails and routes for miles to ramble over.

caption Mossy trail through the rainforests of Pacific Rim National Park. source Elena Elisseeva / Shutterstock

Vancouver Island is a place for them to brush up on their camera skills, too, as the local wildlife is some of the most photogenic in the world.

caption Harbour Seal chilling on a rock around Vancouver Island. source Andy Wilcock / Shutterstock

Even meal times are a snap-worthy event for Vancouver Island’s grizzliest of habitants.

caption Grizzly Bears grabbing dinner to go. source Chantal de Bruijne / Shutterstock

There are also a few Vancouverites who will give a friendly wave to visitors passing through — or new royal residents.

caption A whale slipping back under the water. source Regien Paassen / Shutterstock

Prince Harry has been a keen skier for years, so Mount Washington on Vancouver Island could be the perfect place for him to pass on his snow skills to Archie when he is big enough.

caption These Vancouver Island snowy mountain views include a glimpse of the ocean too. source Petralala / Shutterstock

Glaciers are another natural wonder on Vancouver Island to discover.

caption Gorgeous glaciers. source EB Adventure Photography / Shutterstock

And where there’s a glacier, there’s sometimes a glacier lake to see, which is even more spectacular at sunrise.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan could have a romantic moment watching the sun rise over a glacial lake. source EB Adventure Photography / Shutterstock

With both Prince Harry and Meghan being active and adventurous people, they might even be tempted to try their hand at surfing in Tofino, Vancouver Island’s hottest spot to catch a wave.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan could learn to catch a wave or two at Tofino. source fokke baarssen / Shutterstock

If surfing is not quite their cup of tea, then there are more water sports to get involved in, like kayaking.

caption Paddle off into the sunset in a kayak on Vancouver Island. source EB Adventure Photography / Shutterstock

Vancouver Island neighbors a whole host of other islands within British Columbia, which each have their own colorful and unique identity.

caption Each island is its own magical world. source Russ Heinl / Shutterstock

Even if Prince Harry and Meghan don’t get to explore them all, just catching a peep of all the wild beauty that surrounds Vancouver Island would probably be enough to leave a lasting impression.

Vancouver Island is stuffed full of “pinch me is this real” natural sights — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly have their pick of waterfalls to gaze at.

caption Sitting Lady Falls at Witty’s Lagoon. source 2009fotofriends / Shutterstock

The scenery is so staggering, it almost doesn’t look real.

caption Mountains across the Georgia Strait from Vancouver Island. source LouieLea / Shutterstock

If the couple have had their fill of tranquility and nature, the metropolis of Vancouver is just a ferry ride or flight away.

caption The city of Vancouver is still accessible from Vancouver Island. source Dan Breckwoldt / Shutterstock

They could also have a family day out to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, which overlooks the beautiful harbour.

caption Vancouver Island is not short of stunning buildings. source canadastock / Shutterstock

They can also soak up a some more British Columbia heritage at Fisgard Lighthouse…

caption Fisgard Lighthouse near Victoria. source JeniFoto / Shutterstock

…Or drop by the the Butchart Gardens, which, with 55 acres of gardens to mill around, looks like a dreamy place to spend a slice of quality time together.

caption The Butchart Gardens is spread out over 55 acres. source 2009fotofriends / Shutterstock

Of course the most enticing draw for Prince Harry and Meghan could be the low population — in 2016 it was recorded that just 799,400 people lived on Vancouver Island.

caption Less than one million people lived on Vancouver Island in 2016. source karamysh / Shutterstock

And, if they ever miss their royal roots, Vancouver Island has its very own castle in the form of Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria.

caption The beautifully ornate Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria. source gregobagel / Getty Images

