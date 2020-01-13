Stunning photos show a huge volcanic eruption in the Philippines spewing smoke and ash into the sky, as experts warn of a possible tsunami

- source
- TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images
- The Taal volcano in the Philippines began spewing lava on Monday morning local time.
- This came a day after the volcano emitted a 1 km (0.6 mile) plume of ash, covering the surrounding area in blanket of volcanic dust.
- There were no immediate reports of injuries.
- A total of 450,000 people are said to be based in the 14 km danger zone surrounding the volcano.
- As of Monday 6 a.m. local time 7,700 people had already been sent to around 38 evacuation zones.
The Taal volcano in the Philippines began spewing lava on Monday local time following a sudden eruption on Sunday that covered the surrounding area in ash and prompted thousands to evacuate their homes.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but 450,000 people are said to be living within the 14 km danger zone around the volcano, according to the UN OCHA office in the Philippines.
As of 6 a.m. local time on Monday the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as cited by the OCHA, reported that 7,700 people had been sent to 38 evacuation centers around the country.
Photos show the Taal volcano spewing large amounts of smoke and covering the surrounding area in a blanket of ash. Check them out below:
The Taal volcano is located in the Batangas province about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of the Philippines’ capital, Manila.

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
It began emitting huge plumes of smoke on Sunday at around 1 p.m. which progressed into “magmatic eruption” by Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

- TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images
Source: The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
The plume of ash stretched out across the surrounding area of the volcano, spreading around 1 km (0.6 miles).

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Source: Reuters
As a result a blanket of volcanic ash lay across much of Taal’s immediate vicinity, covering everything in sight.

- JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Health warnings were made by the country’s department of health warning that exposure to the volcanic ash could result in nose and throat irritation, coughing, and “Bronchitis-like illness.”

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Source: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
Residents were advised to wear masks and cover their faces.

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Source: BBC
Flights were temporarily suspended at Manila’s international airport, which is located 60 km north of the volcano on Sunday, but began to partially re-open again on Monday.

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Source: Manila International Airport Authority, Business Traveller
At 3:20 a.m. local time on Monday lava was seen shooting out of the volcano.

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Source: Phillip ine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
According to the UN as of 6 a.m. Monday local time, 7,700 people were evacuated out of the surrounding area.

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
On Sunday, the alert level for the estimated 450,000 people residing within a 14-kilometer (8.6 mile) radius near the volcano was raised to a level four (out of five) and remained in effect on Monday morning.
Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Philippines.
Authorities also warned that an eruption could set off a tsunami across the lake surrounding the volcano, and evacuated more than 16,000 tourists from the area.

- JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Source: Reuters
The volcano is one of the world’s smallest in size, but has recorded 34 eruptions over the last 450 years.

- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Source: BBC
