Photos show widespread damage after tornadoes tear through Nashville, killing 21 people and razing more than 40 buildings

At least 21 people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, overnight Monday, destroying more than 40 buildings.

Schools, courthouses, and an airport are closed as the capital of country music grapples with shredded homes, rubble-littered streets, overturned cars, and downed trees and power lines.

“This was obviously a very strong tornado. There are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped,” Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said on Facebook.

At least one tornado ripped through Nashville, the Associated Press reported, noting that schools, courts, public transit, the state capitol and John C. Tune Airport have been closed in light of the devastation.

Gov. Bill Lee said at a news conference that more people are missing, the Tennessean reported. “There’s a really good possibility that there may be more. It’s early yet,” he said.

Some polling stations also reported damage and had to be relocated mere hours before the start of Super Tuesday.

“This was obviously a very strong tornado. There are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped,” Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said in a video posted on Facebook, according to Reuters.

This reality was reflected in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s photos after their chopper surveilled destruction in the city’s neighborhoods.

One of our helicopters just landed after surveying tornado destruction from overnight. pic.twitter.com/XmBpbOmBuf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Below, images of the devastation.

The National Weather Service reported several tornado sightings in the state of Tennessee between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday local time.

caption A man walks by a damaged pickup truck after a tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020. source Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

One of the tornadoes hit Nashville, wrecking over 40 buildings.

caption Emergency crews work near a damaged business on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. source Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

At last count, the tornadoes killed at least 21 people, officials said, with many more reported missing.

caption A television news crew works in front of a heavily damaged mural as lightning pierces the sky in Nashville, Tennessee on March 3, 2020. source Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A grim picture emerged as the sun rose over the home of country music: Streets were littered with debris, uprooted trees, downed power lines and mangled cars.

Elsewhere, roofs caved in and walls collapsed, revealing deformed kitchens and living rooms, and rubble that was once people’s belongings.

“Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is,” Mayor John Cooper said at a news conference.

The tornadoes tore through newly renovated neighborhoods, including Germantown and East Nashville.

One tornado struck near downtown Nashville and stayed on the ground for nearly 10 miles.

Search and rescue teams are out scouring damaged buildings for people who may be trapped or hurt, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

caption Meg Selby and Mac Warren look over their engagement photo outside their damaged house in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020. source Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY via REUTERS

Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler sought help, telling people “if you can stay at your house, please stay home.”

caption Lavern and Judy Hix survey their home, damaged by high winds from one of several tornadoes that tore through Tennessee overnight on March 3, 2020. source Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

