Pixar’s new short film, ‘Out,’ is about a gay man who finds love and acceptance, and many fans are calling it an uplifting story

caption Pixar’s “Out” is a new animated short film. source Pixar Animation Studios

On Friday, Pixar released a new short film, “Out,” which is available on the Disney Plus streaming service.

The film is the first from the animation studio to feature an LGBTQ main character.

The story follows protagonist Greg as he moves in with his boyfriend, Manuel, and faces a surprise from his parents, who don’t know that Greg is gay.

Some viewers of “Out” have shared reactions to the film on Twitter, with many calling it emotional, powerful, and a tear-jerker.

“Out,” which is part of the “Spark Shorts” series available for streaming on Disney Plus, is the first film from Disney and Pixar to feature an LGBTQ storyline and a main character who identifies as gay.

The animated short is written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter. It tells the story of main character Greg (voiced by Kyle McDaniel) who is preparing to move in with his boyfriend, Manuel (voiced by Caleb Cabrera). Greg is then surprised by his parents, who don’t yet know Greg is gay.

Disney released a trailer of the film on social media on Thursday, which sparked reactions from fans who found the glimpse of the storyline especially poignant.

“OMG thank you, Disney,” one user wrote in a comment on Disney’s Instagram post of the “Out” trailer.

“I would have loved this as a kid,” another Instagram commenter wrote in response to the “Out” trailer.

People who watched “Out” on Disney Plus shared their reactions to the full film on Twitter. Some wrote about the experience of feeling represented in the animated story.

I just watched a gay couple in a @Pixar short.

I just watched a gay kiss in a Pixar short.

I just watched a family love their gay son in a Pixar short.

I just watched myself be represented in a Pixar short. Please watch 'OUT' on @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/aNMguLxWiG — AJ Adams (@itsajadams) May 22, 2020

“The new Pixar Spark Short, ‘Out,’ has been played more than five times at home, creating a great conversation with my 4-year-old son,” one user wrote. “It ended up with him saying, ‘Everyone can love anyone and I love it.'”

The new Pixar Spark Short, Out, has been played more than five times at home, creating a great conversation with my four year old son, and it ended up with him saying, “Everyone can love anyone and I love it.” Be still, my heart. — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerely__ivy) May 22, 2020

Others warned that the heartwarming story is a tear-jerker.

Pixar have delivered on an LGBTQ+ story. I’m HERE for it and Lordy did I cry. Go watch “Out” on Disney+ right now. It’s absolutely wonderful. I wish I had this to see growing up! pic.twitter.com/m0P11xpvSI — Simon Chong (@chongster62) May 22, 2020

You all better go watch the beautiful new Pixar short "Out"; it's the first openly LGBTQ+ short and it's about a gay man coming out to his family ????️‍???? Spoiler alert: i cried. pic.twitter.com/xHn5BwltkR — Ir⎊n baby (@An_a_eL) May 22, 2020

If you want to cry ugly gay tears of happiness all you need is 9 minutes to watch the Pixar short Out. — Rain On Matty (@Mattypi0225) May 22, 2020

Earlier this year, Pixar’s feature film “Onward” featured the studio’s first LGBTQ character, Officer Specter, a policewoman voiced by Lena Waithe.