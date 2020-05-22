Pizza Hut is giving away half a million pizzas to 2020 high-school graduates. Here’s how to claim a pie.

source Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is giving away half a million pizzas to 2020 high-school graduates.

The pizza chain is the latest brand to announce an offer to the class of 2020 as graduations and ceremonies get canceled nationwide.

Eligible graduates can claim their free pizza by signing into their Hut Rewards account on www.pizzahut.com/gradparty.

As graduations and commencement ceremonies get canceled nationwide, brands are stepping up to provide some well-needed comfort food.

Pizza Hut is the latest brand to extend a special offer to the class of 2020. Thanks to a partnership with America’s dairy farmers, the chain is offering up half a million free pizzas to 2020 high-school graduates.

Eligible graduates can claim their free one-topping medium pizza by signing into their Hut Rewards account on www.pizzahut.com/gradparty. Once they sign in, a digital coupon for the offer will appear for use until supplies run out.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days. So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020,” Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer George Felix said in a press release. “We’re proud to partner with America’s hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza.”

The offer will run through May 28 or until supplies run out.

Krispy Kreme recently ran a similar promotion, offering high-school and college graduates a dozen free doughnuts on May 19.