8 places in the US tourists aren’t allowed to visit

caption Entrance to Area 51. source TIFO

There is no shortage of tourist attractions in the US that have become overrun with visitors.

But these places are completely off-limits for everyone, not just tourists.

Area 51 is one of the most famous sites in America – yet very few people have been inside.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

America might be the Land of the Free – but even the US has some places that are totally off-limits. These eight places are located across the US, from New York City to San Francisco, and all are forbidden to visitors.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these little-known pockets of secrecy across the US.

Club 33 is the ultra-exclusive, members-only club inside Disneyland.

caption Club 33. source Courtesy Heather Concannon

Club 33 is located inside Disneyland’s New Orleans Square – and membership costs $40,000 annually. Until very recently, it was the only place inside the park where one could purchase alcohol. The only way to enter is to either know a member, or to get off the 14-year-long waiting list.

As Insider previously reported, the “33” comes from either “its address on 33 Royal Street” or “from the 33 original corporate sponsors of Disneyland.”

While you can enter the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, you can’t actually get inside the vault where the secret formula is kept.

You can get pretty close – there’s a bunch of interactive components at the World of Coca-Cola – but the actual recipe is located inside “a metal box inside a 6.6-foot-high step vault, which is in turn protected by a barrier,” and the whole “area has surveillance with armed guards, and the door can only be opened via keypad with hand scanner,” according to Far & Wide.

Robins Island, which is off the coast of Long Island, is privately owned. The owner has been known to hold pheasant hunts for wealthy guests.

caption Robins Island from Long Island. source Google Maps

Louis Bacon, a New York financier, purchased the island in 1993 for $11 million. Since then, no one besides guests of the Bacons have been allowed on the property.

According to the New York Times, there’s “one mansion, one swimming pool, a little recreation center (squash court, rifle and handgun range and so on), a farm center for his dogs, horses and game birds, [an] expanded hunting camp, [and] a heliport.”

The United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox is home to the country’s gold reserves.

caption Fort Knox. source Reuters/Reuters Photographer

The rest of Fort Knox acts as a run-of-the-mill Army base, complete with a functioning high school, but the Bullion Depository has only been opened to civilians twice, in 1974, when Congress members and the media visited, and then again in 2017.

The first shipment of gold arrived in 1937.

Area 51 has been at the center of many a meme and conspiracy theory, mainly because tourists aren’t allowed to see what’s inside.

caption Area 51 might host aliens. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Area 51 is a “a highly classified United States Air Force facility,” according to CNN. But that hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from deciding that the base is focused on communicating with aliens.

Though there was a viral Facebook event in 2019 called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” civilians have never been allowed inside Area 51 – though some have tried.

Bohemian Grove is a private, mens-only club in San Francisco, California, that covers almost 3,000 acres.

Bohemian Grove is a private club for the most powerful men in the US. Every July, its members descend upon the ranch for a two-week retreat to relax – and specifically not network, the Washington Post reported.

Little is known about what happens during the retreat, though according to the organization, members “share a passion for the outdoors, music, and theater.”

In 1989, a writer for Spy Magazine infiltrated the club, and wrote that there is some “Druid tree worship thrown in for fun,” and other “bizarre rites” that take place each year. Good luck trying to join though: That year, the wait had blown to 33 years.

North Brother Island in New York City would be a hot spot for urban explorers, if it wasn’t completely off-limits.

caption North Brother Island. source Dave Mosher/Business Insider

North Brother Island is a tiny island in between the island of Manhattan and the infamous Rikers Correctional Center. It’s been sitting abandoned since 1963, and almost no one is allowed on site – you must obtain permission from the city of New York, like Insider did in 2017.

Currently, the island is a bird sanctuary, but it houses plenty of crumbling structures from when it used to be a ward for people with highly contagious diseases, like Typhoid Mary. There’s even a morgue.

Abandoned structures are hugely popular exploration sites, but North Brother Island will remain empty.

The Mormon Church holds its records and other secrets inside the Granite Mountain Records Vault in Utah.

caption Temple Square in Salt Lake City. source Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Mormon Church keeps roughly 35 billion images of genealogical information inside a vault located within a Utah rock formation. While there are 50 employees at the site who maintain it, no one else is allowed inside the vault.

A virtual tour was made available in April 2010. “It’s a preservation facility. If we are marching visitors through frequently, it would be hard to maintain temperatures and keep it under control,” Brent Thompson, director of the Church History Department’s preservation services, told the Deseret News.