A passenger plane carrying roughly 100 people has crashed near an airport in Pakistan

A passenger plane carrying roughly 100 people crashed near an airport in Pakistan on Friday afternoon, according to Reuters and local news reports.

The plane, an Airbus A320, was operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and crashed near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Authorities initially told media that 107 people were on board, but a spokesman from the civil aviation authority later told the Associated Press the actual figure was 98, including 91 passengers and seven crew.

Initial reports also indicated that nobody on board survived, but officials later said there were two survivors with injuries. It was unclear how many people in the neighborhood were injured, but Karachi’s mayor said at least five or six homes were destroyed.

The plane was travelling to Karachi from the city of Lahore, data from Flight Radar 24 shows.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces confirmed the crash on their official Twitter account and said search and rescue teams had been sent to the site.

Journalists posted images and videos of the crash site on social media:

90 people were on board in a PIA plane which crashed. #PIA pic.twitter.com/vifLCH19TB — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 22, 2020

Pakistan’s DGISPR on the Plane Crash says: Update #PIA Incident: Pak Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/MeHhOevPQZ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 22, 2020

Pakistani news outlet HUM News has broadcast images of ambulances ferrying bodies from the scene, while huge crowds of onlookers wait nearby. The outlet says it has a list of the passengers onboard.

According to the BBC, PIA chief executive Arshad Malik said that the plane’s pilot told air traffic control that the plane was experiencing “technical difficulties”.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.