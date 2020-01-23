Brands from Chips Ahoy to Oscar Mayer are tweeting their condolences after Planters killed off its own mascot, Mr. Peanut

caption Mr. Peanut’s death will air in a Super Bowl pre-game ad. source Planters

Mr. Peanut, the face of Planters nuts for the last 104 years, is dead, the company announced in a Wednesday press release. It’s part of a commercial that is set to air during the Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, February 2.

Major brands are tweeting about Mr. Peanut’s sudden death, likely in an effort to capitalize on the trend that’s going viral on social media.

As is often the goal with viral commercials, this was all likely part of Planters’ plan to get people talking about the brand.

Mr. Peanut’s own Twitter account, which has over 72,000 followers, has also been promoting different tweets related to the character’s death.

“Mr. Peanut” was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, and the #RIPeanut hashtag was being used in various forms. Mr. Peanut’s own Twitter account, which has over 72,000 followers, has also been promoting different tweets related to the character’s death, making the news reach even more people.

The commercial in question, which is set to air during the Super Bowl pregrame show on Sunday, February 2, features actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in a car trip with Mr. Peanut in his “nutmobile.” A sudden accident forces the group out of the vehicle and into a scenario where they are forced to cling on to a breaking branch for their lives.

The commercial ends with Mr. Peanut sacrificing himself to save the other two men.

According to Planters, another commercial showing Mr. Peanut’s funeral is set to air during the third quarter of the game.

Mr. Peanut’s Twitter page also tweeted the news of the death.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Major brands are tweeting about the strange death of Mr. Peanut, likely in an effort to capitalize on the trend that’s going viral on social media. But, it’s all likely part of Planters’ plan to get people talking about the brand.

