A plastic surgeon says ultrawealthy clients are begging to fly him in on private jets and pay quadruple his rates to get work done during quarantine

Demand for plastic surgery during quarantine is “crazy high,” NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine told The Cut.

He said patients have offered to pay four times his rate or fly him via private jet to their house in a different country.

Dermatologists, hair stylists, and therapists have also seen an increase in demand among the 1%.

The wealthy may have no cocktail parties or benefits to attend, but they still want to look good for their Zoom calls.

Dr. Steven Levine, a plastic surgeon in New York, recently told The Cut that quarantine demand for plastic surgery is “off the charts.” Clients, he said, want to double their “downtime” as recovery time for procedures.

The most popular requests? Face, neck, eyes, and nose – the consequence of staring at your face on a videoconference call all day, he said.

And the elite are pulling out all the stops to make their beauty dreams happen. As Levine tells it, one entrepreneur offered to pay four times his typical fee upfront for face work. Another patient offered to fly him via private jet to her home in the Middle East, where he holds a license and operates a few times a year. Others still have invited him to their mansions across the globe, attempting to lure him in with a “hypothetical” exchange of his services for a token of appreciation – like their car.

In all cases, he tells The Cut he’s said no.

Beauty services and therapy are seeing a boom in demand among the 1%

The 1% have always paid top dollar to look good and feel good, but that desire has amplified as the access money can buy has been taken away from them.

Levine isn’t the only one to see “crazy-high” demand for at-home beauty requests from the wealthy right now. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons from New York to Los Angeles have received numerous at-home requests from clients during quarantine, Allure’s Brennan Kilbane reported in April.

“People are feeling stressed out about the way they’re going to look, and women are worried that their Botox is going to wear off and their partner is going to see them in a way they haven’t,” Amy Wechsler, a Manhattan dermatologist and psychiatrist, told Kilbane.

While many in this field have opted to only see patients for medical purposes or to only offer online services, one LA plastic surgeon told Kilbane they know of fellow professionals in the area still seeing patients in office. Hairstylists and colorists, too, said they’ve seen a rise in at-home service requests among the wealthy as well as the middle class, Kilbane wrote. Those he spoke with have instead offered video consultations.

A different spectrum of self-care is also seeing a boom during the pandemic, Bloomberg’s Mark Ellwood reported: Therapists for the 1%.

Many people are experiencing heightened anxiety because of the virus, Business Insider’s Katie Warren reported, but the wealthy are bringing their own unique set of pandemic problems to their therapists: learning to cook for the first time, fretting about finding the perfect Hamptons vacation rental, and missing out on sessions with their personal trainers.

“Because of their wealth, some of my clients have felt largely invincible for a long time, but now they feel so powerless,” Los Angeles neuropsychologist Judy Ho told Bloomberg. Some of her clients, she says, are coping by getting $2,000 haircuts.