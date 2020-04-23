9 delightful podcasts that take you behind the scenes of your favorite TV shows

caption Many popular TV shows, such as “The Office,””Scrubs,” and “Glee,” now have podcast tie-ins. source Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank;Fox Network;NBC/ABC

Many podcasts now offer exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at popular TV shows.

Some, like “Office Ladies” and “Showmance: The Glee Recap Edition,” are hosted by the shows’ former stars.

Others, such as “Bachelor Happy Hour” and “The Crown: The Official Podcast,” are official tie-ins for popular, currently airing TV series.

Keep reading to see 9 podcasts that reveal new, little-known facts about TV shows.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You can find a podcast about pretty much anything these days – including behind-the-scenes looks at your favorite TV shows.

Over the past few years, many podcasts dissecting popular shows (often episode-by-episode) have found success online. Some, such as “Office Ladies” and “Showmance: The Glee Recap Edition,” are hosted by TV stars who provide first-hand accounts of fun filming details or things fans may have issed. Others, like “Bachelor Happy Hour” and “The Crown: The Official Podcast,” are official tie-ins used to promote and provide exclusive information about popular, currently airing shows.

Whatever your viewing habits are, checking out TV podcasts is a great way to dive deeper into the worlds of your favorite shows between episodes. Here are 9 podcasts that take you behind the scenes.

Real-life best friends and former “Office” stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer host “Office Ladies,” a podcast where they recap every episode of the workplace sitcom.

caption Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer played Angela and Pam on “The Office.”

Each week, the cohosts of “Office Ladies” break down an episode of “The Office,” tell behind-the-scenes stories, and interview members of the show’s cast and crew.

“We started reminiscing, and the 15-year anniversary is coming up so we thought this is a great opportunity for us to rewatch it and talk about our memories, our behind-the-scenes moments, and share it with the fans,” Kinsey told The New York Times.

On each episode of “Office Ladies,” Fischer and Kinsey also provide fans with little-known fun facts about the beloved sitcom – for instance, Fischer and her costar, John Krasinski, disagree about when Jim and Pam’s first kiss was, and Kinsey originally auditioned to play Pam.

“Glee” alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz break down the musical dramedy’s first season on their podcast “Showmance: The Glee Recap Edition.”

caption Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz played Artie and Tina on “Glee.”

On the first season of the podcast (which premiered last March), best friends McHale and Ushkowitz spoke to other actors about their “showmances” (relationships or friendships that begin while people are working on a show together).

The subject of “Glee” was brought up so often during early episodes that the two (who played Artie and Tina on the series) decided to recap the show for “Showmance: The Glee Recap Edition.”

“Kevin and I are wanting to rewatch the show anyway,” Ushkowitz told Entertainment Weekly. “It won’t be too structured. There should be so many new things [to talk about]. Personal moments, reflections now that we may not have wanted to share before. We have such vivid memories about what we were feeling then.”

Along the way, McHale and Ushkowitz have spoken to “Glee” creators, writers, stars (such as Lea Michele and Harry Shum Jr.), and more.

Marc Evan Jackson hosts “The Good Place: The Podcast,” which offers behind-the-scenes looks at the afterlife sitcom thanks to a wide range of guests.

caption “The Good Place: The Podcast” features behind-the-scenes recaps of each episode of the sitcom.

Shortly before “The Good Place” season three premiered in 2018, actor Marc Evan Jackson (who plays a demon named Shawn on the series) began hosting the sitcom’s official recap podcast. Apart from interviewing stars, creator Michael Schur, and writers, “The Good Place: The Podcast” invited a wide array of the show’s other collaborators (including its costume designer, set decorator, casting director, and philosophy consultant) to share behind-the-scenes experiences.

“As a guest cast member of ‘The Good Place,’ I’m uniquely suited to host this podcast,” Jackson told The A.V. Club. “Because I have just enough […] behind-the-scenes knowledge to know interesting things to ask that a listener might want.”

The podcast also incorporates elements inspired by the show, such as replacing swear words with euphemisms like “fork,” and including fake advertisements based on scenes from the show (such as one for Swanson Safes, the fictional company behind the safe in which main character Jason Mendoza suffocated).

Jackson also hosts “Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast.”

caption Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, and Marc Evan Jackson appear on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Following the success of “The Good Place: The Podcast,” Jackson (who also appears on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Captain Holt’s husband, Kevin) was tapped to host the police procedural comedy’s official podcast.

Rather than recapping each episode, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast” assembles stars, producers, writers, and other crew members to discuss specific elements of the series as a whole (like bringing on guest stars and filming the show’s iconic “Halloween heist” episodes).

Zach Braff and Donald Faison recap the popular medical comedy “Scrubs” on their podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends.”

caption Zach Braff and Donald Faison starred as J.D. and Turk on “Scrubs.” source ABC/Photofest

“We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we’re doing and how we’re doing,” Faison said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”

Apart from answering fan questions and sharing their own memories of filming the sitcom, the actors also promise to interview the “Scrubs” cast and crew. So far, show creator Bill Lawrence and actress Sarah Chalke (who played Dr. Elliot Reid) have appeared on “Fake Doctors, Real Friends.”

“The West Wing Weekly” was one of the first TV podcasts to regularly feature an insider who had worked on the discussed show.

caption “The West Wing Weekly” features interviews with real politicians (such as Justin Trudeau).

Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey on “The West Wing,” gave the podcast an insider’s perspective as he broke down every episode of the political drama with cohost Hrishikesh Hirway for “The West Wing Weekly.”

Apart from interviewing series creator Aaron Sorkin and stars Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford, “The West Wing Weekly” also invited real-life politicians and staffers (most notably Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former White House Communications director Jennifer Palmieri) to discuss how accurately the show’s political strategies mirror reality.

Former “The Bachelorette” stars Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin host “Bachelor Happy Hour,” the reality franchise’s official podcast.

caption Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin cohost “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

Lindsay and Kufrin have both appeared on multiple shows within the “Bachelor” world – first, on “The Bachelor” as cast members, then on “The Bachelorette” as leads.

As new episodes of the dating franchise air, the cohosts of “Bachelor Happy Hour” interview cast members to get first-hand details about what happened. They also talk to fellow “Bachelor” alumni and reveal exclusive news about “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” and more.

“The Crown: The Official Podcast” explores the making of “The Crown” season three.

caption Olivia Colman played Queen Elizabeth II on season three of “The Crown.”

Hosted by Scottish TV presenter Edith Bowman, Netflix’s official “The Crown” podcast details the making of the show’s third season, in which new stars like Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter portrayed members of the British royal family during the 1960s and 1970s.

In particular, “The Crown: The Official Podcast” explores the intricacies of recreating the real-life historical events that the series dramatizes, featuring interviews with the cast and showrunner Peter Morgan (who revealed on the podcast that Colman was the only actress considered to play a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II).

“The Sopranos” stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa recently launched the recap podcast “Talking Sopranos.”

caption “The Sopranos” is often described as one of the best TV series of all time.

“The Sopranos” is often described as one of the best TV shows of all time, and stars and real-life friends Michael Imperioli (who played Christopher Moltisanti) and Steve Schirripa host a rewatch podcast dedicated to it.

“I think why [‘Talking Sopranos’] has become a hit is because people really sense that the friendship between Steven and I is real,” Moltisanti said in an interview with GQ. “It feels very much like they’re eavesdropping on two guys talking about something they have in common.”

Although “Talking Sopranos” got off to a somewhat rough start due to the coronavirus pandemic (the cohosts remotely recorded the first episode on March 31, while quarantined on opposite coasts), they still plan to continue the podcast and interview guests as usual.

“We’re expecting to have on most of the cast, guest stars, and crew,” Schirripa told the Los Angeles Times. “The crew were there every day. We want to talk to location and to the makeup guy. I find all that stuff so interesting.”