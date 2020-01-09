‘Pokémon Sword and Shield’ are getting a huge expansion with more than 200 new and returning Pokémon

caption “Pokémon Sword and Shield” are two of the biggest games on the Nintendo Switch. source “Pokémon Sword and Shield”/Nintendo

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield,” the latest Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch, will receive a major expansion later this year.

The “Pokémon Sword and Shield” Expansion Pass will add two explorable areas and more than 200 new and returning Pokémon to the games.

The expansion pass is available for pre-order now for $30, and the first expansion update is scheduled for June 2020.

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” were released worldwide in November, but Nintendo is already offering players a massive expansion pass that will add more than 200 collectible monsters to the games and provide hours worth of new areas to explore.

The “Pokémon Sword and Shield” Expansion Pass will be released in two parts – The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Both parts will introduce new explorable areas with dozens of unique Pokémon that can’t be found in the main game. Players who don’t purchase the expansion pass will still be able to trade for those Pokémon or transfer them from other games once the updates are released.

Here’s what to expect.

Players can pre-order the “Pokémon Sword and Shield” Expansion Pass for $29.99. Nintendo plans to release The Isle of Armor update in June 2020, while The Crown of Tundra update will come in Fall 2020.

On The Isle of Armor, you’ll study at a Pokémon dojo and train a new legendary fighting Pokémon.

The Isle of Armor is an island destination where players can find a Pokémon dojo, and a new rival that will vary based on whether they’re playing “Pokémon Sword” or “Pokémon Shield.” There will be new trainers to battle and a bunch of Pokémon that are unique to the Isle of Armor. Players will also encounter a new legendary Pokémon they’ll need to train and evolve.

The legendary Pokémon Calyrex rules over The Crown of Tundra

The Crown of Tundra will take players to a new arctic area in “Pokémon Sword and Shield” that features tons of legendary Pokémon from past Pokémon games, and a few new ones that have been specially designed for the expansion pass. Another new legendary Pokémon named Calyrex supposedly ruled over the region that included the Crown of Tundra ages ago.

You can pre-order the “Pokémon Sword and Shield” expansion pass now for $30.

Players can experience the new “Pokémon Sword” and “Shield” content together online and share the Pokémon they find with friends. Along with the two new areas, the Expansion Pass will add a bunch of new cosmetic items for players to customize their character’s appearance.

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” are available now for the Nintendo Switch, and the first expansion pass update will arrive in June 2020.