Americans are fine with the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus plan, but most want it to go much further

A new Insider poll shows Americans are feeling okay about the stimulus package coming out of the Senate, but even more approve of the House plan, which includes more funding and provisions for workers.

Out of 1,136 respondents to Insider’s poll conducted on March 24, 48% approve of the Senate GOP plan, while 31% disapprove. The House Democrats plan saw 64% approve, 30% disapprove.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents prefer the Senate GOP plan, with 46% preferring the House Democrats’ version, and 20% indicating they’re indifferent between the two.

With Republicans in control of the Senate and many House members back in their districts, the tweaked Senate version is making its way through Congress and, eventually, onto President Donald Trump’s desk.

The House Democrats’ plan is slated to remain on the sidelines for now.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new Insider poll shows a plurality of Americans approve of the main elements in the $2 trillion stimulus plan emerging from the Senate.

However, an even greater share of the 1,136 respondents indicated they are satisfied with the farther-reaching plan put fort by House Democrats.

That plan is not on track to head to President Donald Trump’s desk like the amended Senate GOP version, but it includes more protections for workers and more funding for state governments.

Insider asked respondents on SurveyMonkey how satisfied they would be with a proposal in Congress including different elements – such as one-time payments of $1,200 to individuals earning more than $75,000 per year or $300 billion in loans for small businesses – without naming which party or chamber the bill came from.

First we asked about a plan describing the contours of the GOP Senate proposal.

Issue a one-time $1,200 check to each adult, though individuals making over $75,000 and couples making over $150,000 would see the amount reduced, and individuals making more than $99,000 would receive nothing

The amount would also fall to $600 for people who had little or no income tax liability.

It would suspend the payroll tax.

It includes $300 billion in loans for small businesses

We then asked how satisfied they were with that action.

On what amounts to the Senate GOP plan, 48% said they were somewhat or very satisfied and 31% were somewhat or very dissatisfied.

We then presented the outline of the House plan, again without indicating which chamber or party it had originated from:

Issue a one-time $1,500 check to each adult. Higher earners would receive a $1,500 check, but would pay back parts or all next year in tax if they make over $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a couple.

The amount would be available to anyone with a tax ID number, which includes people who are retired and unemployed

Unemployed people would receive an extra $600 per week to supplement state and federal benefits, and the plan would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the Dependent Care Credit.

It includes $500 billion in grants and interest-free loans for small businesses, of which $300 billion is forgivable loans for short-term payroll costs.

We again asked how satisfied they were with that bailout plan, and 64% were satisfied, compared to 30% who disapproved.

Respondents were then asked to compare the plans from the previous questions and indicate which if any they preferred. Twenty-eight percent said they prefer the outline of the Senate GOP plan more, 46% said they prefer the outline of the House Democrat version, and 20% came down as indifferent.

With a deal struck in the Senate that appears to be more similar to the contours of the original Senate proposal than the more ambitious House proposal, it’s clear that there is adequate support for it nationwide, at least compared to the alternative of doing nothing.

However, this poll would seem to indicate an appetite for more significant congressional action and investment than currently exists in the Senate proposal.

The poll was conducted online on March 24 and has a margin of error of 3%.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,136 respondents were collected March 25, 2020, a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.