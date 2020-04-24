A Spanish-mission style hotel and winery just outside San Diego, Ponte Vineyard Inn offers an affordable and low-key alternative to Napa Valley

source Tapie Photography; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

With rooms starting at $220 per night, Ponte Vineyard Inn is a reasonably priced Spanish-mission style boutique hotel in the heart of Southern California’s Temecula Valley.

Next door, the hotel’s sister winery BOTTAIA offers one of the area’s best wine pairing programs as well as a vineyard-side pool and cabanas making it an ideal place to beat the summer heat.

The Restaurant at Ponte is not only a local favorite, but also caters to guests with severe food allergies and is set alfresco amongst the vines. It was one of the most memorable meals my family and I have ever shared together.

My family and I stayed in a Double Queen Extended room and loved the added space and panoramic views of the vineyards and Palomar Mountains.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

An hour east of San Diego in Southern California’s burgeoning Temecula Valley, The Ponte Vineyard Inn is a charming 90-key Spanish-mission style boutique hotel. Set on 300-rolling acres of farmland and vineyards all overlooking the Palomar Mountain Range, Temecula has seen an uptick in visitors over the years, all in search of an affordable and unpretentious wine-infused getaway worthy of rivaling its neighbors to the north.

Today, the 3,000 acres encompassing Temecula’s wine-growing region is home to more than 40 family-owned wineries producing 50 varietals, however, their Italian and Rhône style wines are the ones that really shine. In 2019, Temecula even got a nod from Wine Enthusiast, who named the area one of the 10 Best Wine Destinations of the year.

With an array of hotels and casino-hotels in the area, Ponte is a AAA, four-diamond luxury boutique hotel featuring a steady mix of spacious rooms and authentic California-mission style decor, as well as a popular vineyard-side restaurant and a newly renovated speakeasy cocktail bar. Home to two wineries, including Ponte Winery directly next to the hotel and its sister property BOTTAIA Winery down the road, Ponte Vineyard Inn provides a delightfully cozy home base for a low-key wine country getaway.

As idyllic and romantic as the hotel’s surroundings suggest, you should know that the hotel is a popular spot for weddings and bachelorette parties, which can detract from the overall ambiance, especially in peak months including May to June and September to October.

Keep in mind that while Southern California is known for its year-round moderate climate, Temecula Valley is located within the desert and temps can exceed 100 degrees in the summer months, so plan accordingly. That also means nighttime temps can drop down into the 30s, so don’t forget to pack layers.

An entry-level Standard Double Queen Room starts at $220 per night and goes up to $500 for the 1,300-square-foot Grand Suite. On a quick weekend getaway, my family and I were upgraded to a mid-tier Double Queen Extended Room and loved the additional space and vineyard views from the private balcony.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Ponte Vineyard Inn.

caption Located in the heart of Temecula wine country, Ponte Vineyard Inn is a 90-room Spanish mission-style hotel.

If you’re coming from San Diego, the drive to Temecula is a relatively uneventful hour and change along the I-15. Unless you get caught in Friday rush hour like we did, in which case you can expect that time to double and then some. Once you make the turn off of Rancho California Road and pass acre upon rolling acre of hills dotted with fruit trees and vineyards, you know you’re getting close.

All our traffic woes were pretty much forgotten when we finally did arrive at the hotel. We were immediately offered complimentary glasses of Ponte Winery’s estate-grown sparkling Moscato at check-in, which is customary for all arriving guests.

The lobby of the hotel felt both rustic and inviting, marrying that classic California mission-style aesthetic with elegant fixtures and colorful Spanish tiles. We loved exploring the hotel’s interiors, which feature beautiful archival maps of the area and vintage photographs of Temecula Valley.

caption Set on 300-acres of rolling hills and vineyards, the hotel’s manicured gardens, courtyard, and acre-wide pond are a great place to spend an afternoon. source Michelle Gross/Business Insider

Check-in was a breeze, which was surprising for a Friday at 5 p.m., and made even better when the concierge shared some of her favorite local wineries (in addition to the two on property) and activities. She even included a “must visit” recommendation to check out Old Town a few minutes away, which felt like a nice, personal touch. Ponte is known for its gracious and high-quality service, which we experienced right off the bat.

Despite its relaxed home-away-from-home aesthetic, the hotel is luxurious and attracts the clientele to match. We immediately noticed a mix of well-dressed couples loitering in the lobby and around the patio bar who were primed for a good time. Despite chilly temps in January, the bars and restaurants on property were relatively full and only added to the overall ambiance.

caption Rooms offer a blend of calming beige and cream color tones.

Walking into our Double Queen Extended Room on the second floor, we were greeted with a spacious living room area including a couch and two cozy chairs along with an oversized marble and granite-clad bathroom, and one of the most comfortable Queen-sized beds I’ve had the pleasure of sleeping on.

As a group, we were particularly glad to have been upgraded to a more spacious option. The room we stayed in is their largest Double Queen room available. Located on the second floor, the room category starts at $270 per night with nearly 600-square-feet of space as well as a private balcony.

The decor was tasteful, a blend of beige and cream color tones being otherwise unremarkable, but the real piece de resistance was our private balcony.

caption The private balcony overlooking the vineyard was by far the best part of our room.

We were lucky enough to catch the tail end of sunset on the first night followed by a showstopper of a sunrise the next morning when dozens of hot air balloons took flight for our viewing pleasure.

While we didn’t partake, hot air balloon rides can be arranged through the concierge of the hotel. Other notable features were the double French doors along with a small table and chairs on the balcony that really made this an ideal spot to enjoy the views with a bottle of local wine.

As I was visiting with my parents, the brightly lit bathroom, which featured a dual sink vanity and oversized glass-walled shower, also doubled as a changing room. I appreciated the size and space it provided.

I would have loved a rain shower feature and a little more water pressure, however, due to water conservation efforts in southern California I understood the need to limit resources. I was also surprised to learn that none of the rooms offer a bathtub option, which would be a nice perk for anyone looking to take the edge off after a long day of wine tasting.

caption We enjoyed sipping wine overlooking the vineyard and watching hot air balloons rising over the hills.

Another missed opportunity was in regard to in-room amenities. Many were outdated, including the hairdryer, Keurig Coffee machine, and iHome dock. The soap, shampoo, and conditioner by UK-based Gilchrist & Soames were more than adequate, but it would have been nice to see a locally made soap option.

Our room came with two robes and two slipper sets, pillow-top mattresses, in-room coffee and tea, and a mini-fridge. Since there were four of us it would have been ideal to have been provided robes and slippers for everyone. Luckily my parents aren’t big robe people so it didn’t matter much anyway.

Depending on availability, you either have the option of a private patio or balcony with views over the garden, vineyards, or acre-wide pond. We loved our outward-facing vineyard views and would book that room category again in a heartbeat, especially considering the extended room offered so much extra square footage compared to the entry-level Double Queen room.

The hotel features a total of nine room categories, ranging from a 385-square-foot King Room all the way up to two 1,360-square-foot Grand Suites that include a fireplace, living room, dining room, fully-stocked wine fridge, butler’s pantry, master bath, and built-in closet.

We found our room to be the perfect size for our family of four and really took advantage of the seating area in the living room as well as the balcony. For couples or those looking for a little more privacy, consider booking a King Junior Suite on the west side of the property.

Compare room types and prices for Ponte Vineyard Inn

caption The inviting Ponte Winery is set in a reclaimed barn and offers daily tastings Wednesday-Sunday specializing in Italian-style varietals from Sangiovese to sweet Moscato. source DS Tapie Photography

Since the hotel is also home to a winery means you don’t have to go far to taste delicious food and wine. We loved sitting and listening to live music on the outside patio of Bouquet Restaurant just off the lobby as we sipped a bottle of Ponte Winery’s Cabernet Sauvignon before dinner.

The Ponte Winery, which is set directly next to the hotel in a reclaimed barn, is a great jumping-off point for exploring the local wine region.

caption Featuring a seasonally inspired menu, The Restaurant at Ponte serves up wine country cuisine in an elegant alfresco setting.

There are four on-site restaurants and bars, including a basement level cocktail bar called The Cellar, but the real star of the show is The Restaurant at Ponte. A reservation here is one of the hottest tickets in town, and the California-casual ambiance and alfresco dining room are set within Ponte’s vineyard. A seasonally rotating menu places an emphasis on locally and sustainably sourced produce and make this spot a can’t miss.

Their ability to cater to guests with food allergies is also a major added bonus. Be sure to book your table in advance and save room for dessert. The live music every Friday and Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. really adds to the ambiance.

caption The heated outdoor swimming pool is an ideal place to cool off during warmer months.

It was too cold for a swim the weekend we visited, but the on-site semi-Olympic-sized heated outdoor swimming pool looked like an ideal place to cool off during warmer months.

There’s also a hot tub which is open daily year-round, as well as a well-equipped fitness center that’s not big but gets the job done. Although we didn’t do an official tasting at Ponte Winery, we did enjoy perusing the gift shop with an abundance of locally-sourced goodies, specialty foods, and cute wine country-themed knickknacks. While there’s no on-site spa, in-room spa services and massage are available upon request.

Just down the road from Ponte Vineyard Inn, its sister winery BOTTAIA is a gorgeous space that features a modern indoor tasting room, barrel room, and covered patio overlooking the vineyards. You can’t go wrong with any of these options, but depending on your preference, I recommend starting with the seated tasting with a food pairing, which operates during regular business hours, Wednesday to Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. You can choose between a charcuterie board, Mediterranean vegetable platter, or antipasto platter, all of which are a very generous portion.

While you graze, the friendly sommelier will walk you through five estate-grown varietals one by one. Note that you need to book this experience, along with your preference for food pairing in advance. We didn’t get to experience the wine blending lab, but it’s offered once a day at 1 p.m. and would be an ideal activity for groups.

One really unique amenity here is The Pool at BOTTAIA, which includes 30 Italian-style “cabines” or private changing rooms with showers and chaises lounges. Open seasonally, reservations for a cabine with two chaises are available Wednesday through Sunday for $100. Pool passes including a chaise are $35 Wednesday to Sunday, and children under 3 are free. Local wines, craft cocktails, and casual California and Italian-inspired bites and entrees are all served at the poolside Cafe + Cocktail Bar.

If you’re looking to dig into the local culture, a stroll down Main street in Old Town is not to be missed. Chock full of antique shops, quirky boutiques, restaurants, breweries, and a killer cheese shop called Temecula Valley Cheese Company, Old Town is an ideal place to spend a lazy afternoon.

Ponte Vineyard Inn has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor and a 9.1 out of 10 rating on Booking.com. Guests praised the hotel’s tranquil location, large rooms with comfortable beds, and scenic views. The inn also holds a Trip Advisor Green Leaders Platinum Level designation due to its commitment to sustainability year over year.

One common complaint on Trip Advisor that I would tend to agree with is the slow and “inattentive” (to quote one recent commenter) service at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte’s breakfast/brunch spot. Our experience left a lot to be desired and was especially disappointing after such a wonderful evening spent at The Restaurant at Ponte.

Some guests have also been bothered by the fact that both the hotel and BOTTAIA have a strict no dogs allowed policy. With the exception of certified service animals, neither the hotel or wineries allow emotional support animals of any kind, unlike many competitors in the area.

Who stays here: The hotel attracts a steady mix of couples, groups, and families due to the large room sizes and romantic vineyard-side setting.

We like: The beautiful Spanish-style architecture is charming without feeling kitschy and gives it a warm and cozy sense of place.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The Restaurant at Ponte is an absolute must-visit. The menu changes seasonally and the chef not only accommodated our food allergies but also served us one of the most memorable meals we’ve ever shared as a family.

We think you should know: The hotel is a popular wedding venue and bachelorette party destination, which can be bothersome if you hit it on the wrong weekend. We enjoyed the energy that one group of bachelorettes brought over the weekend we visited, but it may be a buzzkill if you’re looking for complete solitude.

We’d do this differently next time: As previously mentioned I would have left earlier in the day to avoid Friday rush hour, which was absolutely brutal and didn’t allow much time to settle in. There’s enough to see and do to spend a long weekend here, and while we did get to visit a few other wineries in the area, I would have loved to enjoy some more downtime on property. It also would have been fun to get up in one of those hot air balloons.

There are a lot of hotel options spread across Temecula Valley ranging from luxury resorts and casino-hotels to boutique inns. If you’re looking for something that exudes character and luxury with an excellent on-site restaurant, then Ponte Vineyard Inn is a solid option.

The fact that the hotel is set next door to an active winery and is also within walking distance to its sister property BOTTAIA Winery is a huge part of the draw here. Simply put, if you like wine and beautiful scenery with great food and spacious accommodations, Ponte checks all the boxes and then some.