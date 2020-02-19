Rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a home invasion in Hollywood Hills

caption Rapper Pop Smoke in January 2020. source Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Rapper Pop Smoke, whose real name Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot during the home invasion early Wednesday morning. He was 20 years old.

The home invasion happened at a property owned by Edwin Arroyave, the husband of Teddi Mellencamp, of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

A police spokesperson told Page Six that suspects in the invasion and shooting have not been caught.

Jackson’s breakout hit “Welcome to the Party” was remixed by Nicki Minaj last spring. In December, he collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on “Gatti.”

Rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot during an invasion at a home in Hollywood Hills, California, according to reports from TMZ and NBC News. He was 20.

According to TMZ, the invasion happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a home owned by Edwin Arroyave, the husband of Teddi Mellencamp, from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Arroyave owns a number of properties in the Los Angeles area, so it is possible that Pop Smoke, whose real name Bashar Jackson, was renting the home.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Jackson’s death to Rolling Stone. A police spokesperson told Page Six that the victim in the shooting, later identified as Jackson, was shot at the home and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Suspects in the shooting have not been caught.

Brooklyn-born Jackson rose to fame in 2019 with his breakout hit “Welcome to the Party,” which was later remixed by Nicki Minaj, and in December he collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on “Gatti.”

Earlier this month, Jackson released “Meet the Woo V.2,” his second mixtape. Billboard tweeted on Tuesday that the mixtape had debuted at #7 on its Top 200 chart.

In January Jackson was accused of transporting a $300,000 stolen Rolls-Royce across state lines and was indicted on one charge of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

The owner of the car had said Jackson could use the Rolls-Royce in a music video if the rapper gave him special treatment at an upcoming Pop Smoke concert, according to NBC News. But when Jackson didn’t return the car, the owner reported it stolen.

Insider has reached out to Jackson’s agent for comment.