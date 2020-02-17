The top 20 most popular travel destinations on Instagram for people who travel and live in camper vans

caption Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. source Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Australia-based insurance company Budget Direct has compiled a list of the most popular locations in the world for van lifers based off of data from Instagram.

Vancouver, British Columbia is the most popular destination and California is the most popular US state.

In recent years, “van life” has been growing in popularity – a trend that can be seen most prominently on Instagram.

Australia-based insurance company Budget Direct has compiled a list of the most popular destinations for the nomadic van-based travelers by using data from the social media platform.

On Instagram alone, #VanLife has been hashtagged 6.6 million times and #VanLifeDiaries almost 1.3 million times, offering picturesque glimpses into life on the road. Many of these photos show off the tiny homes on wheels and van lifers in nature, surrounded by forests, mountains, lakes, and oceans.

Budget Direct’s list is led by Vancouver, British Columbia, which is followed by Los Angeles and Banff, Alberta. While Vancouver is tagged 4.5 times more than Los Angeles, California as a whole is the most popular US state for van lifers: the Golden State was hashtagged three times more than the next most popular van life state, Colorado.

The insurance company gathered metadata from 25,000 photos that were hashtagged on Instagram with #VanLife by using “custom scripts.” Of the 25,000 images, 10,699 of them had metadata tags of the town or city the photos were in. Budget Direct then gathered all of the locations and compiled them into a list to see which ones were tagged the most.

Keep scrolling to see which locations made the list:

20. Asheville, North Carolina

19. New York City

18. Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

17. Hamburg, Germany

16. Bend, Oregon

15. Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

14. Munich, Germany

13. Denver, Colorado

12. Yosemite Village, California

11. Milan, Italy

10. London, United Kingdom

9. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

8. Moab, Utah

7. San Francisco

6. San Diego, California

5. Portland, Oregon

4. Venice, Italy

3. Banff, Alberta, Canada

2. Los Angeles

1. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada