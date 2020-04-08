What 7 popular winter destinations look like in the summer

caption Lake Tahoe in two seasons. source Anton Foltin/Shutterstock, Shutterstock

Popular winter resort towns look drastically different in the summer.

Snowcapped mountains become bright green forests.

In warmer weather, mountain biking, hiking, shopping replace skiing.

Part of the magic of winter resort towns is how they look buried under snow. When the warmer months come around, popular winter havens become much greener, rendering them nearly unrecognizable.

Here’s what seven quintessential winter travel spots look like when the snow melts.

Park City, Utah, is home to some of the best skiing in the US.

caption Park City, Utah.

It also has a thriving arts scene as the host of the annual Sundance Film Festival.

During summer, the surrounding mountains turn green with trees and flowers in bloom.

caption Park City in summer.

Hot air balloons are a popular summer activity in Park City.

A former mining town, Breckenridge, Colorado, is now a ski haven.

caption Breckenridge, Colorado.

People come from all over the world to hit the slopes at the Breckenridge Ski Resort.

When the snow melts, the Breckenridge Gondolas provide views of babbling rivers and greenery.

caption The Breckenridge Gondolas.

The charming town has plenty of shops and restaurants to explore.

New York City’s Central Park looks magical in the winter.

caption Central Park.

New York City is a popular place to spend the winter holidays.

As summer starts to turn into fall, the leaves burst into brilliant colors.

caption Trees in Central Park.

The Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir is a scenic lookout point.

Situated in the Rocky Mountains, Aspen, Colorado, is one of the most expensive ski towns in the US.

caption Aspen.

Aspen is home to “Billionaire Mountain,” where real estate can come with a $50 million price tag.

Hiking and mountain biking replace skiing in the Aspen summer.

caption Aspen in summer.

Rivers filled with melted snow also allow for rafting and kayaking.

Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains borders California and Nevada.

caption Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe is known for its cobalt blue color.

The lake maintains its rich color in the summertime, too.

caption Lake Tahoe in warmer weather.

Both North and South Lake Tahoe provide stunning views.

Whitefish, Montana, is a resort town located in the Northern Rocky Mountains.

caption Whitefish, Montana.

It’s also near Glacier National Park.

The snowy mountains become green in summer.

caption Whitefish in summer.

Alpine slides, bike tours, and over 40 miles of hiking trails keep people busy when the ice and snow melt.

Stowe, Vermont, sits at the base of Mount Mansfield.

caption Stowe.

Mount Mansfield, known for its ski slopes, is the highest mountain in Vermont.

Gondolas provide a scenic route to the mountain’s peak.

caption Stowe from above.

Stowe Mountain Resort is the area’s largest attraction.