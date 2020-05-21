‘Normal People’ became a hit on Pornhub after 22 minutes of sex scenes from the show were posted on the site

source Hulu

Pornhub was forced to removed 22-minutes of pirated sex scenes from BBC and Hulu series “Normal People.”

Producers from the series filed a copyright complaint after the tender scenes surfaced on the porn platform last week, reported Variety.

“It’s both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it’s deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team,” Ed Guiney, executive producer of “Normal People,” told Variety.

This isn’t the first time Pornhub has had to removed steamy TV scenes from its site, as “Game of Thrones” producers sued the company in 2016 for similar copyright infringements.

Pornhub had to remove 22 minutes of pirated sex scenes from its platform this week after producers of the Hulu and BBC series “Normal People” filed a copyright complaint, reported Variety.

“Normal People” has built a reputation for its steamy and honest depiction of sex.

The segments that made it onto Pornhub, the biggest free porn site in the world, were a compilation of tender sex scenes between stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

“We’re hugely disappointed that excerpts from the series of ‘Normal People’ have been used in this way,” Ed Guiney, executive producer of “Normal People,” told Variety. “It’s both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it’s deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team.”

After the video was removed from the site, Vice President of Pornhub Corey Price told Variety the site is “fully compliant with the law.”

“We respect all copyright requests and as soon as we become aware of the existence of these types of videos on our site, we have them removed,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Pornhub has gotten into hot water for copyrighted sex scenes making their way onto the site. HBO sued the Pornhub in 2016 after multiple sex scenes from popular series “Game of Thrones” were found on the platform.

