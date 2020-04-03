I drove a $141,000 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, the newest version of the iconic sports car. It was without question the best Porsche I’ve ever experienced.

caption Somehow, they made it better. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I drove a 2020 $140,830 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S – the latest version of the world’s greatest sports car, now identified as the 992.

My test car had a twin-turbo boxer six engine, making 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.

It was very, very fast – 0-60 mph in the realm of three seconds (Porsche says 3.2 seconds, to be exact).

But the 4S is also a dream to drive hard, thanks to its impeccable all-wheel-drive system.

I’m a total sucker for the Porsche 911. The stalwart from Stuttgart, in continuous production since the early 1960s, is in my book the greatest sports car money can buy. Porsche has been steadily perfecting it for decades, and although the company sells a lot more of it popular Cayenne and Macan SUVs, the 911 is the real deal and the car that has amassed credibility as a road warrior and track weapon alike.

My 911 of choice is the Carrera, the base model, 97 grand and about 380 horsepower from the exquisite, rear-mounted flat-six engine that has always defined the nine-one-one. It’s plenty of car for me: 0-60 mph in four seconds, noisy but not raucous, rear-wheel-drive, telepathic steering.

That’s not the 911 I most recently drove, however. Instead, Porsche loaned me a $141,000 Carrera 4S, making more than 60 additional horses with the most stable high-performance all-wheel-drive system on the planet. This is the 992 edition of the car, the eighth generation of the legend, all-new for 2020.

I’ll cut to chase and say that this thing … jeez Louise … it’s so, so, so, so, so good.

Read on to find out why.

Photos by Crystal Cox.

Say hello to the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, in a “Gentian Blue Metallic” paint job.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Price? $120,600, before extras. With extras and as-tested? $140,830.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Here are some of the Porsche 911’s closest competitors:

Porsche 718, the 911’s little brother can be had for about $58,000 and change.

Chevy Corvette C8, starting at around $60,000.

Ford Mustang Shelby (in GT350, GT350R, or GT500 guise) opens around $61,500.

Jaguar F-Type, with a base price nearing $63,000.

Aston Martin Vantage, swooping in at roughly $156,000 to start.

The basic design of the 911 has been modified, modified, and modified some more since 1963, but the song remains the same.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Our bug-eyed buddy grew out of the People’s Car of postwar Germany — it’s the snazzier older brother of the VW Beetle.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The rearing-horse badge is familiar.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The LED headlights are quite effective for night driving, and the four-point daytime running light feature just looks cool.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Yes, well, nobody would argue that the 911 has an attractive rear end. The hump has gotten less humpy over the years. But it’s still a hump.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

See what I mean?

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Viewed directly, it isn’t so bad. Remember, the 911 has its engine and a pair of wide tires back here, requiring broad haunches. The dual-sport exhaust tips were silver-tipped in my tester. The exhaust tips you see sticking out of the rear bumper here are just decorative, though. The true exhaust ports sit farther back.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The full nameplate takes up prime real estate.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The tail lights are utterly unlike the headlights — sleek daggers.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The third brake light is innovatively positioned in the middle of the engine cover.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Ventilated disc brakes and flashy red calipers front …

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

… and rear. These brakes are impeccable, and they aren’t even top-of-the-line. The optional carbon ceramic brakes (not seen here) offer larger discs and calipers that fill up more space behind the wheels. And they’re an expensive option, unnecessary for daily street driving.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

My tester rode on Michelin Pilot Alpine winter tires. Sadly, I had no snow to test them out in.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The frunk. It’s small. But I was able to cram a few days worth of groceries in.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We always weep that we can’t show you the engine when we review a 911. But it is under there! The rear-engine design goes back to the era before the first 911s of the early 1960s. In the 4s, it’s the classic boxer six, but with twin turbochargers, making 443 horsepower with 390 pound-feet of torque.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Fuel economy is exceptionally not good: 18 mpg city/23 highway/20 combined, according to the EPA. But I went through a tank rather quickly, while engaged in spirited driving. And even in mellow highway driving, you’re still making use of the Porsche’s passing power, which is bottomless and missile-like, so my sense was that 20 mpg, while plausible, is unlikely for most owners. And you’re definitely going to want to gas up on premium fuel.

The power is piped through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to the superb all-wheel-drive system, which biases the rear rubber until it senses a need to move the traction around to counter slip and keep the car stable on the road.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Let’s step inside. Just so you know, the new 911 has “self-presenting”door handles, which are sort of annoying.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Pretty snug in there! My test car had “Slate Gray/Chalk” leather interior that was easy to love.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The interior layout isn’t minimalist, but there isn’t much wasted space, either.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Matters are cozy for the passenger.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Yes! The 911’s infamously terrible cupholder! It pops out, mid-dash.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

But of course that’s offset by the legendary stopwatch center-mounted on top of the dash.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The center console is dominated by another truly awful cupholder.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Yeah. Well … yeah.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Anyway, there’s also a moderately irritating toggle shifter. I will admit that once I got used to it, the thing wasn’t so bad. The action is crisp.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There’s simply no storage at all in this car.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There is an analog-digital instrument cluster and …

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

… Porsche infotainment system, which runs off a central touchscreen.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

If you’ve driven an older 911, having the equivalent of a small TV in the middle of the dash is jarring. But the system is bright, sharply rendered, and the interaction is snappy. Navigation was excellent.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There’s also a suite of apps …

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

… Plus a host of media options, from SiriusXM satellite radio to Bluetooth connectivity and USB input.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The rest of the controls take up very little real estate.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

What about the back seat?

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Hahahaha!

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The blue paint job was right up my alley. The creamy interior, not so much. But it was pretty sweet, objectively speaking. The 911 also lives in a pleasing space between comfy and taut when it comes to the seats.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Time to fire this baby up!

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The famous left-hand ignition-switch position no longer requires inserting the fob. BUT you still have to crank the 911. The flat six roars to life, and then depending on drive mode, a combination or natural engine note and sonic augmentation fills the cockpit.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

For the driver, this is where the fun happens.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Drive modes are selected using the knob on the right side. Punch the center button and you get 20 seconds of screaming overboosted turbo oomph. It does slightly warp time in practice.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The 911 4S has Ordinary, Sport, Sport-Plus, and Individual modes. Most of the time, I was in Sport. I used Sport-Plus for 0-60 mph runs, and I fooled around with Individual, which allows for customization of suspension, steering, and throttle.

In Sport-Plus, the shifts are really held back, letting you taste the 7,500rpm redline. But it’s harder to drive the car on civilian roads in this mode, and for me, it was more difficult to concentrate on the 911’s handling. But, the engine burbles from the fully-opened exhaust ports are maximized in Sport-Plus.

It’s a Porsche, so the tachometer is front and center. The screen to the right can be customized using a controller on the steering wheel.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Note the rather subdued paddle shifter. Obviously, these are worth it, if you want to wring all the thrills possible from the dual-clutch transmission. But I ended up favoring automatic mode quite a bit — the programming is superb. Every shift is perfectly correlated to torque demands.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

So what’s the verdict? I know, I gave it away already.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

It’s perfect. And by “perfect,” I mean there’s never been a better Porsche 911. When I first drove an all-wheel-drive 911, I thought it was like cheating. I enjoy a slightly tail-happy sports car, but I don’t relish the experience of counter-steering my way out of slides when I’m throttling a powerful machine.

The up-tuned twin-turbo six in the 911 4S is so potent that I was glad it could add some traction as needed, vectoring it around to give me the confidence to carry speed into corners, brake hard, and power my way out – all while feeling the car planted beneath me in an almost absurdly confident way. The 4S is a machine that you really can push hard with the understanding that the entire package ardently wants to reassure you that what you think is aggression and risk is actually business as usual.

Engineering, engineering, engineering, and yet more engineering. That’s what you’re spending $141,000 on here. You’re not paying for styling, because the 911 is basically unchanged from the 1963 version. You aren’t paying for versatility, unless a nominal back seat and a wee frunk are your idea of versatile. You aren’t paying for consumer technology – although the Porsche infotainment system is much improved, in the 911 it achieves what every other luxury setup on the market does. And you aren’t paying for interior bling. While the 911 is certainly nice, it ain’t plush.

Ferraris are more flamboyant, Lamborghinis are louder, Corvettes are more satisfyingly crude, Audi RS cars are more flexible, BMW M Sports and Mercedes-AMGs have more Teutonic stonk, Mustangs are wilder, the Nissan GT-R is a better everyday machine, and Aston Martins are, it goes without saying, more suave.

The 911 is none of that, but it is a masterpiece of subtraction, the ideal expression of form following function, and culmination of decades of making a technically “bad” design work. The motor shouldn’t be atop the rear wheels. But it is. So what? It gets the job done, beautifully.

I do believe that there are horses for courses, and the 911 is my horse. I get in, buckle up, and the entire Gestalt is immediately familiar, right, and ready. In a few minutes, I’m back in my happy place. Learning curve: zero.

Or maybe less than zero, with the all-wheel-drive. I already find that the impeccable driving dynamics of 911s do a lot of work for me. I once explained that in my hands, the car almost draws its own lines to follow. And even when you press, the car holds those lines and continues to suggest them. There’s a reason why many regard the 911 as the best amateur-street and professional-track sports car around.

If the 911 4S has a feature that sets it apart in this stratum of 911-ness (your next move-up is to the Turbo, and then the Turbo S), it’s sheer speed. The 4S is really fast, with a 0-60 mph time that I clocked at about three seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. With powerful, quick cars, that kind of yee-ha is useful in a straight line (and fun) but not much in twisty windy navigation.

But with the 911 4S, you’re invited to pour it on as you dive into curves, subduing them – in a sense, uncurving them. You’d have to gas it so hard into a corner to discombobulate the 911 suspension that it’s sort of silly to even attempt to invoke lean or sway. No matter what I did, the car remained centered, a still point in a swirl of velocity.

Look, I already knew the 911 4S was good. Real good. No news there. What amazed me this time around was how Porsche somehow made it even better. This, folks, is stunning. They keep finding ways to improve perfection. Incredible. Spend the money, buy the car. Buy the best. Don’t look back.