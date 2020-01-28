Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan

caption A frame from Porsche’s 2020 Super Bowl ad promoting the Taycan electric sports car. source YouTube/Porsche

Porsche is airing its first Super Bowl ad in 23 years to promote the Taycan, its first all-electric car.

The automaker said the ad is designed to reach a new group of potential customers.

The Super Bowl often gets the highest ratings of any TV broadcast in the US.

A 30-second ad in this year’s Super Bowl will cost up to $5.6 million; last year, most programs didn’t charge more than $200,000.

Porsche has bought its first Super Bowl ad in 23 years to promote its Taycan electric sports car, the automaker said in a press release.

Titled “The Heist,” the ad depicts employees of the Porsche Museum in Germany chasing one of their co-workers, who’s driving a Taycan, with other Porsche vehicles, including the 911, 918 Spyder hybrid, and 917 K.

Porsche said the ad is intended to reach a new group of potential customers. The Super Bowl is often the most–watched television broadcast in the US each year by a significant margin, and ads run during the event tend to receive more attention than those aired during other TV programs.

A 30-second ad in this year’s broadcast costs up to $5.6 million, well above the rates for other programs, which rarely exceeded $200,000 last year. Porsche’s Super Bowl ad will run for 60 seconds.

The automaker’s decision to promote the Taycan in its first Super Bowl commercial in over two decades suggests that it views the Taycan, its first fully-electric vehicle, as an unusually significant release.

Deliveries for the Taycan began in December. It starts at $103,800 and has a maximum range of 201 miles.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held on Sunday and air on Fox.

