Porsche will put its customers’ giant fingerprints on the hoods of their brand-new 911 sports cars for $8,000 — here’s how it works

caption Porsche’s project team in Zuffenhausen. source Porsche

Porsche has developed a new direct printing method that will allow the automaker to print a customer’s fingerprint onto the hood of the buyer’s own Porsche 911.

The automaker claims it developed new software and hardware for the printing method.

The design will cost customers €7,500 – about $8,154 – on top of the $97,400 car.

Porsche has developed a direct printing method that will allow “high quality” designs to be printed onto its vehicles, and wants to start by placing Porsche 911 customers’ fingerprints onto the hood of their cars.

Alexander Fabig, a Porsche VP, said in a statement that the fingerprint option is a “personal” design that reflects the individuality that he considers “important” for Porsche customers.

The customers will be a part of the whole printing process with an understanding of how their fingerprints will be used. The printing itself will be done through Porsche Centers and the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

Porsche plans on allowing other customer-specific designs to be printed in the future but is focusing on the fingerprint hood design for now.

Keep scrolling to learn about the unique hood designs:

The fingerprint design will be printed onto the Porsche 911 hoods using a print head that precisely paints three-dimensional designs.

The printer utilizes three components: robots, and application and paint technology. Porsche claims the “robot” component is used in the programming and managing of the printer and sensors.

Every paint drop can be precisely planned, according to the automaker.

To begin the painting process, the automaker first needs to remove the hood of the 911.

The customer’s fingerprint will then be processed so it won’t be used for other reasons. Afterward, the fingerprint design will be printed onto the vehicle via the printing robot.

caption A Porsche 911 with the fingerprint design. source Porsche

A glossy finish will then go on top of the fingerprint design before the hood is reinstalled.

The printing will cost customers €7,500, about $8,154.34, and will be available starting March. Otherwise, the Porsche 911 Carrera has a starting price of $97,400.

source Porsche

The non-fingerprinted 911 is known for having good resale value, and new Porsche 911 owners keep their cars for about 9.9 years before reselling them, according to a study done by iSeeCars.