This adorable possum is very sorry for wrecking an Australian professor’s office

caption Dr. Bree Blakeman found this possum hiding behind a computer in her office. source Bree Blakeman

Dr. Bree Blakeman thought someone had broken into her office when she first walked in on Monday.

There was a hole in the ceiling and paintings and books all over the floor. Then Blakeman saw a possum cowering behind her computer.

She believes the possum tried to climb back into the ceiling using her bookshelves but got too tired.

Blakeman posted about the possum on Twitter, where it became an internet sensation.

When Dr. Bree Blakeman walked into her office on Monday, she thought someone had broken in.

There was a gaping hole in the ceiling. Paintings and maps littered the floor. Her books were everywhere.

But then the anthropology professor, who works at the Australian National University in Canberra, discovered that her intruder was more scared than she was.

Hidden near the window was a small Australian bushtail possum, cowering behind her computer monitor.

“It wasn’t until I went to check my computer on the far side of the room that I noticed a fluffy little face staring at me,” Blakeman told BuzzFeed News. “And that’s when I also noticed the toilet droppings and urine everywhere too. It all made sense.”

Walked into my office and thought someone must have broken in because it looks trashed… and then I saw this little sweetie covering behind my computer. ❣️ pic.twitter.com/B4tuj0kYpT — Bree (@FF_notes) January 19, 2020

The possum had gotten into Blakeman’s office through a ceiling tile.

caption The possum got into Blakeman’s office through a ceiling tile. source Bree Blakeman

“It seemed resigned and, of course, a bit shy and scared,” she told the site. “Going by the number of books that had fallen from the shelves, I think it must have tried to climb up the shelves to get up through the ceiling again a number of times. So I think it was a bit exhausted too.”

Blakeman said she left out some water and a carrot to help tide the possum over, as well as a “few kind words.”

caption Blakeman left a carrot out to help the possum. source Bree Blakeman

The professor then closed the door and called a wildlife relocation organization to help.

“It wasn’t uncomfortable for me at all,” she told BuzzFeed. “It was very sweet.”

Blakeman also began sharing the possum’s journey on Twitter, where her furry friend quickly became an internet sensation.

when you've missed the last bus & you're waiting for your mum to collect you pic.twitter.com/NNYGgbzNmc — ???? Spikings ???? (@HSpikings) January 20, 2020

*record scratch* yep that's me. you're probably wondering how i ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/SnIxsObCZ4 — heidi heilig (@heidiheilig) January 21, 2020

On Monday, the relocation team placed a box trap in Blakeman’s office and left out fruit so they could try and safely move it from the building.

But the possum still hadn’t budged by Tuesday, so they decided to let it stay in Blakeman’s office for another night.

Looks like Possum will be spending another night in my office. It showed no interest in alternate accommodation provided (+ fresh fruit). The wildlife people will check again in the morning. pic.twitter.com/alyyXZ5Wf5 — Bree (@FF_notes) January 20, 2020

When they checked again on Wednesday morning, the box was still empty, but the possum had disappeared.

Final (happy) update: possum catcher checked my office again this morning & the possum wasn’t in the cage but it seems to have found it’s own way out of the room. After a bit of rest, some water and carrot it must have climbed back through the hole in the ceiling. ???? ???? ???????? — Bree (@FF_notes) January 22, 2020

“After a rest and a snack, it must have managed to climb back up through the hole in the ceiling,” Blakeman told BuzzFeed.

While the possum has come and gone, Blakeman hopes its internet fame will inspire people to donate to wildlife charities.