Post Malone apologized for his house being ‘dirty’ during a charity concert he hosted in Nirvana tribute

Post Malone hosted a Nirvana tribute concert that was live streamed on YouTube on Friday from his home in Salt Lake City.

The concert raised $2.7 million for the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at the time of writing.

During the virtual concert, Malone apologized, while laughing, about his home that may have come across as cluttered.

“This is live from my house, and I apologize if my s–t is dirty,” the singer said in the video, adding that he’s been playing video games and that he’s “focused on other things.”

“I’m here to play some songs for you and . . . try our best to stay at home and still make some rock and roll and party hard,” Malone, who’s known for his face tattoos, said at the beginning of the performance.

The musician, laughing, apologized to viewers who may have thought his home appeared cluttered.

“This is live from my house, and I apologize if my s–t is dirty. I have all the time in the world to f—–g clean,” he said, adding that he’s “focused on other things,” including improving his score on a video game.

Malone’s concert is the latest at-home celebrity event that has given viewers a rare glimpse into stars’ living spaces. Last week Charlie Puth’s unmade bed took center stage in his performance for “Togther At Home,” and during the same virtual concert, Elton John’s outdoor piano and basketball hoop left fans perplexed.

Viewers didn’t seem to criticize Malone too much on the state of his house, though.

“If Post Malone isn’t cleaning is house, neither am I,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Some viewers were quick to point out that Malone’s floral dress was a nod to an outfit worn by the late Kurt Cobain, who led the famous grunge band.

Post Malone going all out in his Nirvana tribute with his flowery dress. #PostMaloneLive pic.twitter.com/vyd4TuNEoU — Eric Alper ???? (@ThatEricAlper) April 25, 2020

During the concert, Malone hinted that he’s been using his time in quarantine to work on a new album, which seemed to be a highlight of the live streamed event for many fans.

Post Malone just confirmed he’s working on a new album & wants to drop it as soon as possible. Good news during these horrible times ???????????? — ???????? (@carloo_javier) April 24, 2020

Between performing songs, Malone thanked viewers who donated to the cause. He also thanked Courtney Love for tuning into the livestream, according to USA Today. She was married to Kurt Cobain, who died by suicide in 1994 at age 27.

Watch the full “Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute” event on YouTube.