English Premier League clubs are ‘morally wrong’ for keeping players salaries at up to $245,000 a week, but furloughing non-football staff during the coronavirus pandemic

caption The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30. source Getty/Mike Hewitt

English Premier League clubs have been called “morally wrong” for furloughing non-football staff but keeping players’ wages the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Norwich City are all pursuing public money to furlough staff whilst continuing to pay certain individual players in excess of $245,000 per week, reports Sports Mail.

“[It] strikes me as morally wrong and not what the furlough scheme is for,” Julian Knight, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said.

Tottenham chief executive Daniel Levy is one of those using the furlough scheme for his staff, and the 58-year-old has come under heavy criticism from his former employee, manager Harry Redknapp, for the decision.

A number of top flight clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Norwich City are pursuing public money from the UK government for their staff whilst continuing to play their players in excess of $245,000 per week, reports Sports Mail.

Julian Knight, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said such clubs, and their players, have a lot to answer for.

“What sticks in the throat is to see players at home collecting large sums of money while relying on taxpayers to meet 80% [of salaries under the furlough scheme.] That strikes me as morally wrong and not what the furlough scheme is for,” Knight told Sports Mail.

“I know a contract is a contract. I’m a free market conservative. But why are those clubs furloughing staff? Why can’t they pay their non-football staff 100%, by finding money from one part of the business to pay another? What we are witnessing is madness.

“It doesn’t help the image of the game. Many people are coming to arrangements and making sacrifices and yet see the top football clubs doing this.”

Knight added that it is the players who earn most that should be the ones to “make sure” non-playing staff “are not overlooked.”

caption Daniel Levy. source Getty/Alex Burstow

Tottenham chief executive Daniel Levy has come under criticism of his own for his decision to furlough staff from his former employee Harry Redknapp.

Levy announced earlier in the week that he would be using the government’s furlough scheme and that over 500 of the club’s employees would have to take a 20% pay cut until the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Redknapp, who worked under Levy as Tottenham’s manager between 2008 and 2012, says he “can’t believe” his ex-employer’s behaviour.

Speaking to The Sun, Redknapp said: “I can’t believe it. Surely players should be taking a cut. This isn’t for big clubs like Tottenham.

“I thought the Government were going to pay ordinary people who are struggling and help small businesses who are struggling. But you are talking here about a club where their players earn £10-12 million a year.

“Tottenham are owned by Joe Lewis, one of the richest men in the world, and his club are cutting the wages of all their non-football staff by 20%. I can’t believe it.

“Here is a club where the average player earns £80,000, £90,000, £100,000 a week. And that’s average! Their top players earn £150,000 a week, maybe even £200,000 a week.

“Surely, players should be taking a cut. I know their minds and they don’t want to be going it alone but they will do it if all their team-mates do it.

“They can all afford to hand over 10% and I’d like to see the captain of every Premier League club call a meeting and say: ‘Come on, guys, we are all in it together, let’s donate to help our staff.'”

