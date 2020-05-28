The Premier League is set to resume its season beginning on June 17 — here’s what it will look like

caption The Premier League season is preparing to resume after three months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. source REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Premier League has set its target date, with play set to resume on June 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier League soccer hasn’t been played since March 9.

Games will resume without fans in attendance, and more changes could be made to the dates and locations of matches as the season gets set to kick off again.

Liverpool looks set to secure their first league title since 1990, while other teams near the top of the table will vie to qualify for the Champions League, and those at the bottom will fight to escape relegation.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Premier League season has set its target date.

On Thursday, the league announced its plans to resume on June 17, bringing England’s top-flight soccer league back to play after just over three months of pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should all go according to plan, two matches – Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United – will kick off the action on Wednesday, June 17, to bring all 20 teams in the league to 29 matches played. From there, the season will carry on with the rest of the league getting back into action beginning on June 19.

Due to COVID-19, matches will be played without fans in attendance as the season resumes. The league may also play some games at neutral venues to help minimize the travel.

In a statement, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that the restart date could still not yet be confirmed, but was pleased that the league was moving towards finishing the season.

“Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June,” Masters said. “But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

”Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

“The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

“We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season.”

The Premier League took part in extensive testing before targeting a date to reopen play, with 2,752 tests administered across players and staffs across the league, resulting in 12 positive cases. The league plans to continue as things move forward, with 60 tests available per team per week. Should a player or staff member test positive, they must self-isolate for at least seven days.

As things stand, there’s still plenty of drama left to play out in the Premier League season. No one is happier about the league’s resumption than Liverpool fans, as the Reds sit 25 points clear of their next closest competitor in the table and are just a few wins away from securing their first league title since 1990.

Additionally, battles to qualify for the Champions League and escape relegation are also still to be decided.

Premier League soccer has not been played since Leicester City defeated Aston Villa 4-0 on March 9. Three months later, the league should finally be back in action.

Read more:

The NFL is planning to start on September 7 – here’s how the season will look

How Michael Jordan and LeBron James approached leadership differently to chase the same goals

The English Premier League will use GPS tracking and video analysis to ensure players follow social distancing rules when training

31 things we learned about Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls in “The Last Dance”