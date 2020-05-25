PRESENTING: 38 power players disrupting the $130 billion consulting industry and solving problems for clients in crisis

caption From left to right: Bain’s Karen Harris, McKinsey’s Arun Arora, McKinsey’s Mihir Mysore, AlixPartner’s Lisa Donahue. source McKinsey; KPMGl Bain; AlixPartners; Skye Gould/Business Insider

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the management-consulting industry.

The market for consultants has declined from $160 billion to an estimated $130 billion in 2020 because of decreased client demand, according to the research platform Statista. COVID-19 has forced firms to hold off on client projects, make significant changes to their internship programs and full-time positions, and solve crisis-related problems for their clients.

Nevertheless, the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and innovation plans at some of the world’s biggest consultancies.

Business Insider has selected 38 of the most influential leaders who are driving change in management consulting. These power players are examples of how leaders are racing to solve complicated problems for both clients and their own firms.

For this exclusive BI Prime roundup, we surveyed readers, reviewed previous reporting, and evaluated executive leadership across some of the biggest firms to find 38 leaders making the biggest difference in the industry.

Manny Maceda, worldwide managing partner and CEO at Bain, Rich Lesser, global CEO and chairman at Boston Consulting Group, and Jimmy Etheredge, North America CEO at Accenture, all shared how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the consulting industry in the near and long-term.

Recruitment heads – like Kevin Dolan, senior partner and MBA recruitment head at McKinsey & Co., and Rod Adams, US and Mexico talent acquisition leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers – revealed what kind of candidates hiring managers will be looking for after the pandemic.

