SWIMMING WITH SHARKS: Founders who made it on ‘Shark Tank’ reveal winning pitches, tips to negotiate money-making deals, and how they’ve used the spotlight to their advantage

caption Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John on the set of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” source Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

If social distancing and self quarantine have you looking for something to watch, you may want to join the nearly 5 million viewers who tune in to the hit TV show “Shark Tank.”

Season 11 of the popular series is nearing its home stretch, so we’ve rounded up stories covering past participants that show key lessons and advice from the successful businesses that have appeared on the ABC show.

Check out these stories to hear how they prepared their pitches, negotiated their deals, and used the experience in the spotlight to their advantage.

Meet one of the guest judges: Katrina Lake explains how a Harvard MBA fit into her decision to become an entrepreneur – and how she founded a personal-styling company worth $1.9 billion

Landing one of Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary’s top five deals of all time: Married founders reveal the strategy that got them on ‘Shark Tank’ – and how their winning deal helped their startup expand nationwide

Raising funds after getting a “Yes”: This 9-slide pitch deck helped a cookie startup that competed on ‘Shark Tank’ close a seed round while bringing in $1.4 million last year

See the deck used by a nutritious coffee drink startup: 3 brothers used this deck to pitch their healthy energy drink on ‘Shark Tank.’ 8 months later, the company was worth $50 million.

Getting your head – and heart – ready for the spotlight: The founders of a cookie startup used a rehearsal trick from Beyoncé to conquer their nerves before going on ‘Shark Tank’ – and won $300,000 from Alex Rodriguez

Building a win out of a “No”: Entrepreneurs who launched their $50 million company in a dorm room say the biggest benefits of going on ‘Shark Tank’ had nothing to do with money

Holding out for a bigger shark: A startup founder who built a mock set in his backyard to practice his ‘Shark Tank’ pitch ultimately turned down a Shark’s offer – and Amazon later acquired his company for $1 billion

Turning adversity to your advantage: An entrepreneur who landed a $250,000 offer on ‘Shark Tank’ was thrilled when a Shark said her company ‘sucks’ and questioned its valuation

Entering the Tank for more than just money: People think startup founders go on ‘Shark Tank’ for big-name investors and a pile of cash, but entrepreneurs who have done it say that’s not really the point

Knowing what is the right deal for your business: A startup founder who turned down $100,000 for his 3-month-old startup on ‘Shark Tank’ says he doesn’t regret it one bit

From drawing a mental blank to landing a deal: A ‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneur who panicked and forgot her own name during rehearsals stayed up all night practicing her pitch for 12 hours, and ultimately landed a $250,000 offer

Using the “memory palace” method to nail your pitch: An entrepreneur who went on ‘Shark Tank’ to pitch his 3-month-old startup in front of a national audience relied on an unusual memory technique to avoid panicking and forgetting his script

Anticipating every curve ball: ‘Shark Tank’ founders who were called ‘sock cockroaches’ on national TV prepared answers to about 300 questions before they even appeared on the show – and they landed a $200,000 deal

How to become impervious to distractions: Startup founders who landed a $55,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ rehearsed their pitch while running, dodging a hair dryer, and even punching each other in the face

When you almost miss the boat: ‘What the hell were we thinking?’: Startup founders who landed a $55,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ nearly missed their big break

Making the case for why you are the right person: Startup founders who convinced ‘Shark Tank’ sharks like Mark Cuban to invest say too many entrepreneurs overlook a crucial element of a winning pitch

Remember that it’s still a reality TV show: The ‘Shark Tank’ founders who were called ‘sock cockroaches’ on national TV before landing a $200,000 deal have become one of the show’s biggest success stories

Know that your investors are your equals: The founders of a ‘Shark Tank’ success relied on a key piece of business-school advice to stay calm during the pitch that won them $100,000

When things start to feel a little too real: ‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneurs who won $100,000 decided to audition the night before casting, waited 7 hours in line, and typed out their answers to every question ever asked on the show

Trusting your gut: When the founders of dating app Coffee Meets Bagel turned down Mark Cuban’s $30 million offer on ‘Shark Tank’ 3 years ago, they got dozens of emails calling them ‘crazy,’ ‘greedy,’ and ‘stupid’ – but they still aren’t sorry