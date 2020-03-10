President Donald Trump has not been tested for the new coronavirus

President Donald Trump has been tested for the novel coronavirus, despite the fact that he interacted with two lawmakers under self-quarantining for potential exposure, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the president is still healthy and his physician will monitor him closely.

“The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” Grisham told Reuters.

