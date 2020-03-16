Primal Revolutionises Agency-Client Relationship

Leading Thai Agency Develops SENTR™ Campaign Management Platform (CMP) to Enhance Results-Driven Digital Marketing

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 16 March 2020 – Primal is a leading digital marketing agency in Thailand offering brands incomparable strategic services to improve their online performance through robust and thoroughly devised digital solutions. They are now growing their clients’ bottom line thanks to the development of a bespoke client relationship management (CRM) platform — SENTR™.













SENTR™ is an integrated communications and campaign management platform (CMP). A hybrid between customer relationship management (CRM) and project management, SENTR™ utilises the latest technologies in task management, reporting and integrations. The new, internal system enables the efficient allocation of resources and increased transparency for clients. As Ronnie Chin, General Manager for Primal Malaysia, states: “The digital market is fierce. SENTR™ is our secret weapon to obliterate the competition and perform optimally for our clients”. Ultimately, SENTR™ gives businesses a competitive advantage over their rivals, in particular those that still rely on disorganised, siloed and rigid systems.





SENTR™ includes custom-built reporting, connected external technologies (Google, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, etc.) and live access, allowing clients to see precisely what is happening with their campaigns in real-time. By systemising and optimising campaign structures, employees can better use time on campaign optimisation and execution and reduce hours spent on performance and result reporting. Indeed, SENTR’s™ campaign management automation improves employee efficiency by up to 70%.





“This is an immensely exciting time for Primal. Since I co-founded the company 4.5 years ago, it has always been my mission to provide clients with the best possible digital solutions and know-how in the marketplace,” says Mark McDowell, Managing Director of Primal. “With SENTR™ we’ve taken that one step further to offer a truly systemic, intuitive and unique product; guaranteed to enhance any company’s bottom line.”





About Primal

Started in 2015, Primal is an integrated digital agency in South-East Asia with offices in Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Staffed by an international team of over 100 technical and creative experts, we specialise in three main product areas: SEO, Media and Creative. Primal is renowned for delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions, especially related to sales and marketing solutions, data-driven campaigns and unique content.



