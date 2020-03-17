Millions of voters face an impossible choice: Vote in Tuesday’s state primaries and risk coronavirus exposure, or stay home

caption A poll worker named Jeremy Block, right, assisting Mort Winsberg, 88, at a voting precinct in Florida’s Leon County on Tuesday. source Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Primaries are going ahead in Arizona, Illinois, and Florida on Tuesday, where more than 17.5 million combined voters are registered.

Yet CDC guidelines recommend shutting down gatherings of 10 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who did not take advantage of early voting are in a quandary: Should they go vote and risk infection, or stay home and automatically withdraw support for their candidate?

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Millions of voters face an impossible choice Tuesday: Cast a ballot and risk contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus, or withhold support for their candidate in the safety of their homes.

Arizona, Illinois, and Florida have marched ahead with their primary elections Tuesday.

In Illinois and Florida, both Democrats and Republicans are holding elections. In Arizona, Democrats are voting Tuesday and Republicans will hold their primary on August 4. The combined pool of registered voters who can vote Tuesday add up to 17.5 million, though many have already done so through early voting.

At the same time, the US is in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the US has 5,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The federal government is ordering extraordinary measures to help contain the virus, including recommending that gatherings of 10 or more people be canceled.

That leads to a quandary for voters: Should they vote in important local primaries – as well as the Democratic presidential primary between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont – or stay home?

Ohio postponed its elections at the last minute

Tuesday morning was cold and sunny in Woodstock, Illinois, where Grant, a voter who provided only his first name, turned out for Sanders. At his polling location, Grant told Insider, he noticed few health measures to protect voters beyond a single hand-sanitizer pump.

He also said he was alarmed because all the poll workers looked as if they were at least 60 years old. Elderly people have a far greater irsk of dying from the virus than younger people.

Ohio was also scheduled to host its primary elections Tuesday but postponed them at the last minute. Monday evening, the state’s Republican governor shuttered the primary, and hours later a state judge rejected the action, saying it would set “a terrible precedent.” The 11th-hour skirmish finally concluded with a word from the Ohio Department of Health reaffirming the postponement.

In Grant’s view, Illinois authorities’ decision to keep polls open – instead of following Ohio’s decision to postpone elections – was reckless. “Voting is something essential as a citizen, and I decided I had to take the risk,” he said. “I wish we, in Illinois, took the same route as Ohio and pushed back the vote.”

Florida’s Republican governor insisted elections go on.

“We’re definitely voting,” Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said at a recent press conference. “They voted during the Civil War.”

One social-media user wrote a widely circulated Twitter post encouraging Floridians to turn out in strong numbers. “Today is the day, Florida. Go vote. Like your life depends on it, because it does,” the person wrote, going on to advocate Sanders.

“Your heart is in the right place,” someone replied, implying that the vote-or-not-vote quandary could not be easily swept aside. One’s life might depend on voting, but it also might depend on preventing exposure to the coronavirus.

Some polling places shuttered, which may lead to a surge in others

What steps could authorities have taken to escape the dilemma? Tom Perez, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, followed the lead of what election experts have been saying for weeks and threw his support behind vote-by-mail measures on Monday night – even as he supported states that were continuing to hold in-person primary elections.

Illinois and Arizona have made last-minute rule changes to adjust for the pandemic. Now, voters can vote in any open location, instead of just a designated one.

Arizona, however, which has 13 confirmed cases, shuttered more than one in three of its 231 voting locations last week. People hoping to cast ballots can now visit only 151 locations across the state.

That means each location could see higher attendance, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that gatherings should not exceed 10 people.

That concern may be especially serious in Chicago, which closed 39 voting places as of last week.

But for Jenna Stroh, an Illinois construction worker who planned to dash from work to the ballot boxes, casting her vote for Biden is crucial.

“I’ve complained far too long about the current administration,” Stroh told Insider via social media. “Now is the time for my voice to be heard and be a part of the change.”