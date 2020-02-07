Prince Andrew has turned down a military promotion in light of his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew has deferred a military promotion “until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty,” according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

The Duke of York would have been promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday, as per royal tradition, had he not stepped down from public duty.

This comes amid claims that the Queen canceled the duke’s 60th birthday party.

The Duke of York has declined a military promotion that he would have received on his 60th birthday later this month, had he not stepped down from royal duties.

Although Prince Andrew retired from the navy in 2001, senior royals traditionally receive military promotions as they get older.

“By convention, the Duke of York would be in line for military promotion on his 60th birthday,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The spokesperson hinted that Andrew may even return to his royal life one day, saying the promotion has been deferred until Andrew “returns to public duty.”

“Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, the Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty,” they said.

Andrew was initially set to be promoted to Admiral on his birthday, February 19, according to the BBC.

This comes amid claims that Her Majesty also canceled the duke’s 60th birthday party and instead will host a small family dinner, The Sunday Times reported in November.

The duke stepped down from public duty following his widely criticized BBC Newsnight interview, where he defended his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal made a statement announcing his departure, where he said he “asked Her Majesty if I can step back from public duties for the foreseeable future,” to which the Queen agreed.

However, The Mail Online’s royal correspondent Rebecca English initially reported that “the duke was forced out of public life after lengthy discussions” with both Prince Charles and Her Majesty.

Buckingham Palace denied this claim when contacted by Insider, saying that the duke made a “personal decision” after “discussions with The Queen, The Prince of Wales, and other family members.”

In January, the prince reportedly denied the accusation that he’s been ignoring the FBI’s requests to cooperate in their Epstein investigation.

