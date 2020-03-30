Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week

caption The Prince of Wales is no longer self-isolating. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has recovered from the coronavirus after seven days of self-isolation.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesperson for the royal told Insider on Monday.

It was announced on Wednesday that the royal had contracted the virus and was “displaying mild symptoms.”

Prince Charles has recovered from the coronavirus after Clarence House announced he had tested positive last week.

The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Monday.

It is understood that the prince is currently in good health after self-isolating for seven days, which is the current standard being applied nationwide.

Palace officials confirmed on Wednesday that Charles had contracted the virus, saying the prince was “displaying mild symptoms” but was in good health.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the representative said.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

The statement continued: “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”