Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to criticize Buckingham Palace for not treating them the same as other royals

caption Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. source Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to criticize Buckingham Palace for putting a year-long review period on “Megxit,” while not doing the same for other royals who wanted their own careers in the past.

“While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month ­review period has been put in place,” the couple said in a statement on their website.

Many of the British press have interpreted this as a swipe at Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have their own careers and still retain their HRH titles.

However, it’s worth noting that unlike Harry and Markle, Beatrice and Eugenie have never undertaken duties on behalf of the Queen and so no “transitional period” would have been required for them.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pointed out that Buckingham Palace has not treated them the same way as other royal family members in their latest statement on “Megxit.”

The couple released new details on their transition out of royal life on their Sussex Royal website, where they said: “While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the ­institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month ­review period has been put in place.”

Many of the British media interpreted this as a swipe at Prince Harry’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who do not carry out official engagements on behalf of the Queen and instead have their own careers.

caption Beatrice and Eugenie. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

One headline from The Mirror read: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘hidden statement dig’ at Beatrice and Eugenie.” Cheat Sheet reports the couple “shaded” their cousins.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that “the ‘Megxit’ fallout is pulling royal cousins apart.”

“I feel as they keep stressing how unhappy they are with the arrangement, that their complaints sound petty,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Insider of the latest statement.

“They should concentrate on making the best of the present and aiming high as they obviously will, with both their charitable ventures and with their earning potential.

“They should not be making comments about the royal family which they know perfectly well will be interpreted as being bitter which, of course, they are,” he added, in reference to the couple’s statement on their decision not to use the word “royal” at the request of the royal family.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II. source Aaron Chown/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has not officially responded to the statement.

However, it’s worth noting that while Beatrice and Eugenie were born with HRH titles like Harry, they have never carried out official royal engagements on behalf of the Queen and the royal family.

Therefore, they have never had to make the same “transitional period” from public to private work like Harry and Markle.

Not to mention, Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t the only royals that the duke and duchess may have been referring to.

Years before “Megxit,” the Queen’s son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex were given permission to earn their own living while simultaneously representing the Queen.

“When Prince Edward married Sophie, she was successful and she worked in PR, and he ran his own production company [Ardent],” Marlene Koenig, a royal expert for History Extra, previously told Insider.

“The Queen agreed to allow the couple to work at their careers with some royal duties … this worked for a bit but it all came crashing down in 2001,” Koenig added, in reference to the News of the World journalist who went undercover as a potential client for Sophie’s PR firm.

While there was no “transitional period” for Edward and Sophie, their failed attempt could be the reason these regulations have been put in place for Harry and Markle.

“That summer, new guidelines were issued for royals who wanted to do commercial work and be working royals,” Koenig added.

