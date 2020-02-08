Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big-money career may have begun already with a speech for JP Morgan

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave an event at London’s Canada House in January 2020, shortly before announcing their intention to step down as senior royals. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a speech at a JP Morgan summit, according to multiple reports.

They are reported to have been at the banks Alternative Investment Summit in Miami, Florida.

It isn’t clear whether they were paid – but speaking gigs like this are widely expected to provide them with an income.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have followed in the footsteps of big-money celebrity speakers, making an appearance at a JP Morgan conference.

The royal couple, who last month stepped down as senior working royals, have said they want to use their newfound freedom to earn their own money.

It is not clear whether they were paid for this particular engagement. Spokespeople from JP Morgan, Harry and Meghan, and Buckingham Palace all declined to comment.

It would certainly not be unusual for JP Morgan to handsomely rewards high-profile speakers at its event, a practice common for Wall Street banks.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and to a lesser extent 2020 candidate Andrew Yang, have both been criticized for carrying out paid gigs for JP Morgan.

According to Page Six, which first reported the news, Meghan and Harry spoke at JP Morgan’s Alternative Investment Summit at the 1 Hotel in Miami, Florida.

This Instagram photo shows part of the hotel, including a pool which backs onto the beach:

Other outlets including Reuters and the BBC also reported that the royal couple attended the event.

DailyMail.com reported that the appearance could have earned them between $500,000 and $1 million, though it did not specify its source for the figures.

According to a second Page Six report, Meghan’s role in the speech was to introduce Harry, who spoke about his mental health struggles after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The shape of Harry and Meghan’s career after leaving royal life behind is still unclear.

For the time being, the couple are still being funded by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. They are not due to stop using their “Royal Highness” titles – the formal signifier that they are senior royals – until the spring of this year.

According to Business Insider’s Taylor Nicole Rogers and Darcy Schild, book deals and speaking engagements are their most obvious potential sources of income.