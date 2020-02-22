6 things that won’t change once Prince Harry and Meghan transition out of royal life

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. source Samir Hussein / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s transition out of royal duties goes into effect April 1.

An announcement published on Friday via the Sussex Royal website addresses the couple’s plans for their new chapter of life.

While Harry and Meghan will drop the word “royal” from their branding and won’t have an office at Buckingham Palace, some parts of their lives will remain seemingly unchanged.

For example, they’ll still require security, and they’ll still formally be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On Friday, an announcement was published on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s website detailing what will change for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they transition out of their roles as working senior members of the royal family.

The statement made clear that the couple will stop using “royal” as part of their branding – meaning their charitable entity, Instagram account, and website will likely not be named “Sussex Royal” starting this spring – and that the plans of their “revised role” will be under review for 12 months.

Things are undoubtedly going to change as the royal couple enters a new chapter of life, but here’s what’s going to stay the same, from the British monarchy’s line of succession to Prince Harry and Markle’s titles.

Prince Harry remains sixth in line for the throne, and the order of succession doesn’t change.

caption Prince Harry with the Queen. source Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s transition out of royal duties in the spring does not change the British royal family’s line of succession.

“As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex remains sixth in line to the throne of The British Monarchy and the Order of Precedence is unchanged,” reads the Spring 2020 Transition announcement published on the Sussex Royal website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still formally be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As outlined in the couple’s latest announcement about their Spring 2020 Transition, they’ll remain formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Markle will no longer “actively” use their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles once they are no longer working members of the royal family, the announcement states.

They’ll also retain the titles used for them in Scotland and Northern Ireland: the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

Senior, married members of the British royal family get titles that apply to parts of the UK that have their own system of nobility – so when Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018, the Queen granted them titles to be used in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, Harry is known as the Earl of Dumbarton. Meghan is the Countess of Dumbarton.

In Northern Ireland, Harry and Meghan are known as the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar US Royal Editor Omid Scobie that when Harry and Meghan’s transition out of royal duties takes place, they’ll retain their other royal titles used in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

From April 1, the Sussexes will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace but will continue to repped in the UK through their foundation team. It’s confirmed that the couple will retain their other titles of The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 19, 2020

Harry, Meghan, and their son, Archie, will retain some level of security.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it clear that they wish to live a more independent life free of media scrutiny.

“The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives,” the couple’s Spring 2020 Transition announcement reads.

Nonetheless, Prince Harry and Meghan are still widely considered public figures, and they’ll retain some level of security as they start their next chapter in April.

“It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son,” the couple’s announcement reads. “This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years.”

Prince Harry and Meghan will still have a team that represents them in the UK, even though they won’t have an office at Buckingham Palace.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As per their official announcement, the couple will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace.

“Based on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s desire to have a reduced role as members of The Royal Family, it was decided in January that their Institutional Office would have to be closed, given the primary funding mechanism for this official office at Buckingham Palace is from HRH The Prince of Wales,” the Spring 2020 Transition plan reads.

A palace spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar US Royal Editor Omid Scobie that Prince Harry and Markle will continue to be represented in the UK through their foundation (or charitable entity) team starting in April.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be allowed to retain their royal patronages.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour, September 2019. source BETRAM MALGAS/AFP via Getty Images

While they’ll no longer formally represent the Queen and the Commonwealth starting in April, Prince Harry and Meghan can continue to support their patronages, or charities they’ve worked with while they were still official working members of the royal family.