Prince William joked that he won’t watch Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ because he ‘tends to avoid shows about royalty’

caption Prince William said he won’t watch “Tiger King.” source BBC via Getty Images, Netflix

The Duke of Cambridge joked that he refuses to watch Netflix’s “Tiger King” because he “tends to avoid shows about royalty.”

Prince William’s comments were made as part of a skit via Zoom for the BBC’s “Big Night In,” a charity variety show that aired in the UK on Thursday.

The show also saw William, Kate Middleton, and their children clap for Britain’s healthcare workers along with the rest of the nation.

During the skit, Fry offered to help William and Kate Middleton homeschool their children during lockdown.

When the duke asked about his knowledge of history, he replied: “I’m not too bad at kings and queens, but I’m guessing that may also be your strong point.”

William replied: “You’d think so, wouldn’t you.”

The prince then asked Fry for TV show recommendations to watch during lockdown.

“They told me ‘Tiger King’ is rather good,” Fry said.

“I tend to avoid shows about royalty,” William said.

Watch the full exchange in the video below.

William also joked that he wasn’t wearing trousers during the call.

When Fry warned it was almost time to go outside and take part in the weekly “Clap for Carers,” William said: “On my way … let me see if I can find my socks … and shoes … and trousers.”

Following the Zoom call, William, Middleton, and their children stood outside their home in Norfolk to join the nation in applauding healthcare workers across the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George (age 6), Princess Charlotte (age 4), and Prince Louis, who was celebrating his second birthday.

caption The Cambridge family clapped for healthcare workers outside of their home. source BBC via Getty Images

It wasn’t the first time the royal children took part in the Clap for Carers – a weekly ritual that sees the country applaud NHS and frontline workers at 8 p.m. every Thursday evening.

William and Middleton previously shared a video of George, Charlotte, and Louis clapping in their garden.

They wrote: “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.”

