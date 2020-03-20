This is how much it would cost Prince William and Kate Middleton to homeschool their children for a year

caption Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It would cost the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a minimum of $104,552 to homeschool their children for a year.

With the news that Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, is switching to online courses following the closure of UK schools, Prince William and Kate Middleton will continue to pay the annual rate of $23,000 for each child.

However, it’s likely the couple could hire a private tutor or ask the children’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, to help with their lessons.

Borrallo’s estimated salary is $58,552 per year, according to a previous Business Insider report.

With the news that British schools will close on Friday “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will become the first British royals to be homeschooled since their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The children’s private school, Thomas’s Battersea, confirmed it will switch to online learning during this time.

“From this date [Friday, March 10] the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,” a spokesperson for the school told Hello! Magazine.

“This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school,” they added.

It’s not clear how long the children will have to take private lessons. However, it’s likely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have to switch up their daily routines and call in support from the children’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and perhaps even a private tutor.

Here’s how much it would cost the couple to homeschool George and Charlotte for a year.

Thomas’s Battersea costs $23,000 per year for each child

The Good Schools Guide describes the private school as a “big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy.”

It teaches various specialist subjects, including morning yoga.

The school costs $23,000 per year for each child. So, for both Charlotte and George, that’s $46,000 per year, assuming that for now, it appears the school will charge the same rate for online courses.

It’s unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will help their children with remote lessons, or if the couple could utilize staff within the royal household.

They currently employ a live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Borrallo likely has her hands full with Middleton and William’s youngest child, Prince Louis, who was born in 2018. However, it’s also possible she could be asked to help with the children’s studies – at least until they find an appropriate tutor.

Borrallo is a graduate of the prestigious Norland College, which schools nannies that can earn up to $58,552 in London, Business Insider previously reported.

So including Borrallo’s expected salary, that’s an estimated $104,552 in total per year.

However, the royal household could call in a private tutor

The last royal to be privately taught at home was the Queen – then known as Princess Elizabeth – who had lessons in reading, writing, French, piano, dancing, and constitutional history and law.

It’s not known how much the royal family paid for these tutors.

If William and Middleton opt to hire private tutors, it could take a long time to find the right fit for the role.

That’s according to Philippa Smith, managing director of Silver Swan Recruitment Agency, the company that decides who gets to work for the royals.

Smith previously told Insider that the interview and hiring process is like trying to find “the needle in the haystack.”

“Every role in every house is different and each household has very different dynamics within the family and within the team of staff,” Smith said.

“It is therefore important that we spend time with our clients to understand their home, their family, and their requirements and to spend time with our candidates to get to know their personalities as well as their previous experiences and skillsets,” she added.

Therefore, it appears that $104,552 is just the minimum amount it would cost to homeschool royal children.

