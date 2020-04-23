12 times Prince William and Kate Middleton coordinated their outfits

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton have worn coordinating outfits on a handful of occasions. source Julian Parker/Chris Jackson/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seen wearing coordinating outfits from time to time.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also matched their parents during royal tours in 2016 and 2017.

The last time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore coordinating looks was during their royal tour of Ireland in early March.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be big fans of wearing coordinating outfits, Prince William and Kate Middleton tend to stay away from sporting the same color at the same time.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been seen in coordinating looks on a handful of occasions, including during their royal tour of Pakistan in 2019, where they wore traditional green outfits.

Here’s a look at all the other times Prince William and Kate Middleton have worn similar looks.

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton wore matching black suits in their official portrait at Clarence House.

Two months after their royal wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed for the official portrait for their tour to the US and Canada.

During their royal visit to Canada in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton wore the same red hoodie.

During Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first joint overseas tour in North America, the couple looked like twins in matching hoodies.

The two wore white cowboy hats to a rodeo demonstration in 2011.

During their royal tour of Canada in 2011, the two dressed down in shirts, jeans, cowboy boots, and statement-worthy cowboy hats.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a subtle matching moment at Wimbledon in 2015.

The color of Middleton’s L.K. Bennett dress matched Prince William’s tie. The two were all smiles while watching Andy Murray take on Vasek Pospisil in the quarter-finals.

The couple recreated a famous photo of Princess Diana during their 2016 visit to the Taj Mahal.

Prince William’s blue suit jacket and white dress shirt complemented Kate Middleton’s beautiful Naeem Khan dress. Her nude heels also paired well with his khaki pants.

Prince William and Kate Middleton opted for coordinating blue looks again in 2016.

The couple was photographed wearing blue to attend the launch of the Heads Together campaign. Prince William’s blue suit jacket, white shirt, and khaki pants complemented Kate Middleton’s Goat blouse and Banana Republic skirt.

In 2016, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte all wore blue to start their royal tour of Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Canada with their children. Middleton looked regal in a blue Jenny Packham dress with the Queen’s platinum and diamond maple leaf brooch. She also wore a matching Sylvia Fletcher fascinator.

The royal family coordinated again in purple and pink on the last day of their 2017 tour of Poland and Germany.

Prince William looked dapper in a suit and purple tie that matched Kate Middleton’s lilac Emilia Wickstead dress.

During a 2018 visit to Sweden, Kate Middleton and Prince William coordinated in blue outfits again.

Prince William’s blue suit matched the gorgeous blue velvet Erdem dress Middleton wore to a celebration of Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery.

In December 2018, the royal couple both opted for business casual outfits.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited family members and personnel at the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base in Cyprus. Prince William wore a suit jacket with dark pants and brown shoes, while Middleton opted for black wide-leg trousers with an olive green Smythe blazer.

In 2019, Kate Middleton and Prince William made history as the first British royal couple to wear matching traditional outfits in Pakistan.

While Middleton wore a glittery Jenny Packham dress and traditional dupatta scarf, Prince William became the first British male royal to wear a sherwani, a knee-length button-up coat usually worn by men in South Asia.

In 2020, Prince William and Kate Middleton both incorporated green into their outfits during a royal tour of Ireland.

Prince William’s green tie coordinated perfectly with Middleton’s beautiful emerald Catherine Walker coat and printed Alessandra Rich dress.