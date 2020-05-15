Prince William mentioned Prince Harry for the first time since reports that the brothers are back in touch

caption The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have reportedly reconciled. source Getty Images

Prince William mentioned Prince Harry in a letter to The Diana Award, the charity set up to honor their mother’s legacy.

“My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty,” William wrote.

It was the first time the Duke of Cambridge publicly referenced his brother since reports that the pair had reconciled.

Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had recently been back in touch over video chat.

Representatives for the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince William mentioned Prince Harry for the first time since reports they had reconciled over video chat.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke on behalf of his brother in a letter to The Diana Award, a UK-based charity that was set up to continue the legacy and belief of Princess Diana that “young people have the power to change the world.”

“I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers, and supporters of The Diana Award,” William wrote.

“My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop, and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty.

“Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever.

“This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks,” he added.

It was the first time the duke had publicly referenced his brother since Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed the pair were “back in touch” after Harry’s move to LA.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

“They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

Harry first addressed rumors of a rift between himself and William during his ITV documentary in October last year, where he said they were “on different paths at the moment.”

However, he also said: “I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days,” he added.

Representatives for the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.