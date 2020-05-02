The royal family shared sweet new pictures of Princess Charlotte to mark her 5th birthday and she looks incredibly confident

- source
- The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters
- Kensington Palace has released four new photos of Princess Charlotte to mark her fifth birthday today.
- Taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, the photos show the young princess helping to pack up and deliver food packages to isolated pensioners around the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
- Known for seemingly having a sassy side, Princess Charlotte appears confident and grown-up in the images.
- Here are all the photos.
Princess Charlotte looked very put together in a houndstooth dress, grey tights, and well polished Mary Jane shoes.
With an air of someone older than her years, the five-year-old seemed to be taking a lot of care with the food packages.
Charlotte surprised local elderly people by delivering packages of homemade pasta that the Cambridge family had made the day before.
She may be growing up, but Charlotte still has the cheeky twinkle in her eye that she’s known for. Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!