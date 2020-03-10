Another Princess Cruises ship not allowed to dock until it administers tests for coronavirus

Yet another Princess Cruises line ship is testing crew members for the new coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

The Caribbean Princess is not allowed to dock in Fort Lauderdale until the CDC clears it.

Two of the crew members were transferred from the Grand Princess, where there are now multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Caribbean Princess cruise ship will not be allowed to dock until crew members on board are tested for the novel coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

Two crew members were transferred from another Princess Cruises ship, the Grand Princess, which is currently docked in Oakland, California.

The Grand Princess had to wait off the coast of California for several days as people on board were tested for the new coronavirus. Last week, at least 21 people tested positive, including 19 crew members. A previous passenger died from the virus, which forced the ship to cut the planned course and begin testing people on board.

The Center for Disease Control has put the Caribbean Princess on a “no-sail order;” it has to stay on the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, until further notice.

The transferred crew members do not currently show any symptoms but are being isolated in their own rooms as a precaution.

It’s not yet known how many passengers and crew are on this ship, but they wont be able to disembark until the ship is able to dock.

This weekend, the Regal Princess was finally able to dock in Fort Lauderdale, after two crew members who came from the Grand Princess cruise ship tested negative, according to the AP.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined off the coast of Japan for almost a month in February. More than 700 people on the ship contracted the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Six people who were aboard the Diamond Princess died.

Passengers who disembarked from the Diamond Princess were either sent to hospitals for treatment or were quarantined for an additional two weeks. Those who disembarked on Monday from the Grand Princess will also go into quarantine or be treated for the virus.

The State Department advised Americans not to go on cruise ships amid the coronavirus outbreak, on Sunday. The CDC also warned against people with underlying health conditions or the elderly from going cruises.

As of Monday, the US reported 26 deaths among more than 750 cases. Globally, more than 113,000 people have been infected and more than 4,000 have died.