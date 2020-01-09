Princess Diana’s former chef says she would be ‘furious’ at Prince Harry for being ‘so manipulated’ into leaving royal life

caption Princess Diana wouldn’t be happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave royal life, according to a former employee. source Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former chef said that “she would have been furious” that Prince Harry “had been so manipulated” into leaving royal life behind.

Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family from 1982 to 1997, posted a series of tweets on Wednesday after the news broke that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would step down as senior royals.

“People saying Princess Diana would be proud don’t know Princess Diana,” he wrote. “She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay.”

Though McGrady didn’t say who he felt Harry was being manipulated by, he said Meghan Markle never wanted to be part of the royal family.

“Meghan never wanted to be Royal,” he wrote. “Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It’s all about Meghan!”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote: “I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about ‘her boys’ … ‘William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me’ I guess she nailed it.”

The duke and duchess said on Instagram on Wednesday that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Though the couple said they would “continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” it appears they may not have been given the monarch’s blessing to leave their roles.

A statement from the Queen’s office obtained by Insider said that “discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.”

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the statement said.

“Even in her darkest hour Princess Diana respected The Queen,” McGrady wrote. “She would have been so mad with Harry right now.”

The BBC reported that no other member of the royal family was consulted before the decision was made.