Princess Diana’s former chef told us what it was like to live with the royal family at Kensington Palace

caption Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. source Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former chef told Insider what it was like to work and live with the royal family at Kensington Palace.

Carolyn Robb, who lived in an apartment close to the family, witnessed firsthand how the media attention negatively affected Prince William and Prince Harry growing up.

“Whenever they’d drive out of Kensington Palace, knowing there was a barrage of press photographers at the gate every morning when they went to school must have been incredibly difficult,” she told Insider.

The chef also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of royal life, saying that she cooked for Diana and Prince Charles during their overseas tours so they didn’t inconvenience their host country.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“People assume that they live on a diet of caviar and lobster and foie gras, which really isn’t the case,” Carolyn Robb, a former chef for the royal family, told Insider.

“Because they’re out and about so much and doing so many official engagements, obviously people are entertaining them, and everybody wants to make sure they’re well looked after,” she added.

“So they have to eat quite a lot of rich food when out and about. But at home it tends to be all light home cooking.”

Robb knows the secrets of the royal household better than most. Not only did she cook for the family from 1987 to 2000, but she lived alongside the royals at their Kensington Palace home during her post.

caption Carolyn Robb. source Carolyn Robb

The former royal chef spoke with Insider about the delights and challenges that came with being able to call Princess Diana both her boss and her neighbor.

Robb saw firsthand the negative impact of fame on the royal family

Prince Harry recently compared the British press’ treatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, to how the tabloids treated Diana.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” he said.

“I lost my mother, and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he added, alluding to the paparazzi who chased Diana before the car crash in Paris that killed her in 1997.

However, Harry’s exposure to the paparazzi began long before Diana’s death.

“Certainly I would say for Princess Diana and for all of them, the young boys as well, whenever they’d drive out of Kensington Palace, knowing there was a barrage of press photographers at the gate every morning when they went to school must have been incredibly difficult,” Robb told Insider.

“At the time I was working for them, the media hype with Princess Diana was at its peak.

“I can only imagine how incredibly intrusive and difficult it must have been for all of them, particularly at the time they went their separate ways,” she added, referring to Diana and Charles’ separation in 1992 and divorce in 1996.

“So I can see why Harry would want to make things easier for his own son,” she said.

Unlike Harry, Archie will be raised without a title and not behind palace walls. Instead, the young family lives at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, far from the press attention that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are often subjected to in London.

Robb had her own apartment at Kensington Palace, where she got to spend one-on-one time with Charles

Robb said that while she had her own apartment in the “top level of the palace,” she was also given an in-house accommodation whenever she traveled to other royal residences.

Charles and Diana also lived on the palace grounds, and Robb said that while they weren’t right next door, the couple “were close by.”

During her downtime, she would even go mushroom-picking with Charles.

“It was always good to go with him – he knew a lot more about them than I did,” she said. “He was very hands-on and knew exactly what was in the garden. All of our menus were planned around what was in season in the garden.”

She added: “As a chef job, it was amazing to have a boss as passionate about his food as Prince Charles was. It made it much more interesting.”

Charles also made sure to give Robb and his other employees gifts for Christmas, the chef told Insider. Over the years, his presents included a photo album, wine glasses, and “a beautiful tray with one of his watercolors of Balmoral” on it.

Living and traveling with the royal family gave Robb rare insight into their dining habits

Robb traveled with the royal family on 15 overseas tours. She said she cooked for the royals and other staff members on these visits because “they never wanted to inconvenience their host.”

“That was part of the reason for a royal chef going, so they could be self-sufficient and make sure they were looked after,” she said.

Spending so much time with the family gave her rare insight into their dining habits.

caption Diana and Charles. source Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

“They all loved Highgrove lamb and vegetables from the garden at Highgrove,” she said. “Prince Charles enjoyed quite a lot of game. Princess Diana enjoyed chicken and fish and salads. She didn’t have a particularly sweet tooth.”

While William and Harry were just 7 and 4 when Robb began her post, by the time she left, when they were 18 and 15, “their tastes diversified considerably,” she said.

Diana would visit the kitchen on most mornings, either to chat about the menu for that day or just to “talk about the boys.”

“She was always great fun to have around, always lighthearted,” Robb said.

But the one downside of having a busy royal schedule? The need to plan every meal you eat, according to Robb.

“There was a menu book, so each day I would write in suggested menus for that day, and then that would go into the dining room, usually at breakfast time,” she said.

“And then Their Royal Highnesses would choose what they wanted for that day. Sometimes if it was a really busy week we’d do a few days at a time, but for the most part it was planned on the day.

“I don’t think any of us really know what we want to eat in three days’ time,” she added. “I would find it a bit frustrating, I think.”

It would be a small price to pay for the chance to live and dine in a royal palace, though – even without caviar on the menu.