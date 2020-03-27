The creator of a shocking subway-pole-licking video says he used a fake tongue and doesn’t want to spread the coronavirus

source @Princezee/Instagram

The YouTuber Princezee uploaded a video to his Instagram page (which is currently private) on March 18 in which he appeared to lick a subway pole.

After WorldstarHipHop aggregated the video and reposted it on Instagram and Twitter, it was widely shared amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

Princezee told Insider he used a fake tongue in the video and had no desire to facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

In the latest iteration of people licking things during the coronavirus pandemic, the YouTuber and content creator Princezee has come under fire on Twitter and Instagram for posting a video in which he appears to lick a subway pole in New York City.

For the creator, bringing about big reactions is just part of his content strategy. “My comedy is absurd comedy,” Princezee, whose real name is Zeeshan Ali, said over the phone. “The content that resonates the most and got me to where I am today is the public reaction, bringing out emotions. If it’s happy, even if it’s dramatic, it always works.”

His video, which was originally posted on his Instagram page (which is set to private but has approximately 355,000 followers), was aggregated by the video blog WorldstarHipHop and reposted on both Instagram and Twitter. While Princezee’s original Instagram video has 133,936 views, WorldstarHipHop’s Twitter repost has over 2 million. While it appears to have since been deleted, WorldstarHipHop’s Instagram repost had over 3 million.

In the video, Princezee appears to run his tongue slowly up one of the poles inside a subway car, much to the apparent distaste of a nearby passenger who watches briefly and then scooches away while wearing a surgical mask. The stunt took place on the N train, and the flow of people in the background seems to suggest a much busier New York City than the one that has since become the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak.

In part, that’s because the video was filmed the week of March 1, “way before New York was shutting down and starting to panic,” he said. Princezee originally posted the video to Instagram on March 18, and several news sites including the New York Post reported on it at the time. This week, however, the video has experienced a second round of attention that seems to stem from a Piers Morgan tweet calling Princezee “another f*cking moron.” Following Morgan’s tweet, numerous UK-based sites like the Daily Mail and the International Business Times UK reported on the video as well.

Another f*cking moron.

Find him, jail him, give him no treatment if he tests positive. https://t.co/12khha7LLM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2020

While the stunt is particularly incendiary in the context of the latest state of the pandemic (a fellow stunt licker, Ava Louise, provoked similar reactions after posting a video of her licking an airplane toilet seat), Princezee says he isn’t trying to spread the virus by any means.

He told Insider he used a fake tongue in the video and never placed his real tongue on the pole. “I don’t want to be spreading the coronavirus to anyone, and I know I’m not going to lick a damn poll,” he said. “I’m smarter than that, with all that’s happening.”

Dropping the video approximately two weeks after he had filmed it made for some potent reactions. While Princezee’s original upload on Instagram featured a vague caption that was just a green-faced sick emoji, the WorldStar aggregated posts used the caption “#PrinceZee risking it all…” followed by a virus emoji. That framing – and the timing of the video itself – are what ultimately provoked such strong reactions from people online. Princezee said he’d received death threats via direct message, and some on Twitter called for his arrest.

“It’s just interesting to see people focus on my content when there’s bigger problems in the world,” he said. “I don’t know, I’m just trying to make people laugh. I feel like that’s just my constant, my job. I don’t mean any harm to anybody, and I don’t mean to scare anybody, but this is my type of content … I’ve been through so much s— in the past. I just came to a point where I’m like, I’m just going to live me and I’m going to do me until I die.”