Private Credit Fund Manager ADM Capital Raises USD630m to Target Asia Pacific’s Small and Medium Enterprises; Hires Neil Harvey as Executive Chairman for Asia Pacific Private Credit

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 April 2020 – ADM Capital, the Hong Kong headquartered investment manager with specialist experience in Asia Pacific credit and sustainable investment, has raised USD630m in new assets, taking its total under management to USD2.4bn.

These funds will be invested in the Asian private credit markets and will target mid-sized companies.





Neil Harvey, former CEO of Hong Kong and Greater China and Head of Asia Pacific Asset Management at Credit Suisse, joins the Asia Pacific private credit team in Hong Kong as Executive Chairman. Neil has been engaged to align ADM Capital for an anticipated expansion in the Asia Pacific private credit industry. The firm will expand its staff in the regions in which it operates and seeks to raise additional capital over the coming months.





ADM Capital has a two-decade track record investing in Asian credit and is considered a reliable partner to the region’s leading businesses and entrepreneurs, structuring flexible capital solutions to those who are unable to access finance through traditional channels. The private credit platform lends across developed, emerging and frontier economies.

As one of the few regional credit managers to lend through multiple credit cycles in Asia, ADM Capital has a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities in periods of market dislocation.

“The impacts of Covid-19 compound daily and whilst the extent of the economic disruption is still unknown, we believe small and medium enterprises will be disproportionately affected as traditional lenders prioritise top tier clients and their requests for urgent working capital,” said Chris Botsford, Co-founding Partner and Joint Chief Investment Officer. “We are experienced in underwriting structures that solve borrowers’ idiosyncratic problems, in the context of both growth and restructuring.”

Repeat borrowers are an important source of ADM Capital’s deal origination. “We act as advisors to our borrowers, adding additional value,” Botsford said, “We understand their unique situation and use our experience and regional network to help solve problems and navigate periods of uncertainty.”

ADM Capital believes that social and environmental considerations influence returns and therefore, in alignment with the firm’s long-standing lending policies, will continue to prioritise companies with proven environmental and social credentials.

“At ADM Capital, we believe investment valuations will be higher for companies that act more sustainably and that younger generations will demand corporate management take action in this area,” said Lisa Genasci, CEO of the ADM Capital Foundation and Sustainability Advisor to the firm’s Investment Advisory Committee. “We are committed to working with our borrowers toward sustainable value creation.”





About ADM Capital

ADM Capital is a leading investment manager with specialist competence in private markets. With a 20-year track record, ADM Capital has developed proprietary sourcing networks, extensive structuring capabilities and is regarded as a reliable and trusted source of capital. ADM Capital has two investment strategies; private lending to mid-market corporates across the Asia Pacific region and private equity in the food and agriculture sector. Each strategy is advised by specialist investment teams in Hong Kong and London, respectively.





The ADM Capital Foundation was established in 2006 to provide solutions to environmental challenges in Asia. ADM Capital believes that the social and environmental aspects of businesses ultimately influence returns. As such, we fully expect that our investments, whilst producing superior returns, should be based on sound ESG principles.