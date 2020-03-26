People are dragging Priyanka Chopra for clapping at nothing to support coronavirus first responders: ‘Simply a comedic masterpiece’

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video of her clapping in support of first responders.

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a video of her clapping to an empty balcony to Instagram, and social media users had some pretty hilarious reactions.
  • Chopra Jonas’ applause in the video was meant as a show of support to first responders, but Twitter users pointed out the absurdity of the actress clapping with no one else around.
  • One user called the video, which has since been deleted, “simply a comedic masterpiece,” while another said that Chopra Jonas applauding an empty field was “the personification of 2020 energy.”
  • Some even created hilarious memes of the moment, poking fun at the fact that the video was likely filmed by Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video of her clapping to an empty field on Instagram Tuesday, and social media users subsequently had a field day with the clip.

The video, which has since been deleted, featured Chopra Jonas standing on a large empty balcony and clapping, even though no one else was around. Chopra Jonas’ caption indicated that her applause was a meant as a show of support for first responders battling coronavirus across the world.

Even though Chopra Jonas’ video had good intentions, users on Twitter quickly mocked the clip, poking fun at Chopra Jonas for clapping with nothing else around, and even teasing her husband Nick Jonas, who possibly filmed the video.

Others took a more serious tone, and criticized Chopra Jonas for clapping on her balcony while other celebrities were donating money to coronavirus relief efforts.

And other users even called out the actress for deleting the video, ostensibly because of the backlash she faced after posting it.

Chopra Jonas recently posted another coronavirus-related video to her Twitter, this time showing the proper way to wash hands during the outbreak, and nominating stars like Mindy Kaling, Kate Bosworth, and Nick Jonas to post similar videos.