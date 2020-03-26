People are dragging Priyanka Chopra for clapping at nothing to support coronavirus first responders: ‘Simply a comedic masterpiece’

caption Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video of her clapping in support of first responders. source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a video of her clapping to an empty balcony to Instagram, and social media users had some pretty hilarious reactions.

Chopra Jonas’ applause in the video was meant as a show of support to first responders, but Twitter users pointed out the absurdity of the actress clapping with no one else around.

One user called the video, which has since been deleted, “simply a comedic masterpiece,” while another said that Chopra Jonas applauding an empty field was “the personification of 2020 energy.”

Some even created hilarious memes of the moment, poking fun at the fact that the video was likely filmed by Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas.

The video, which has since been deleted, featured Chopra Jonas standing on a large empty balcony and clapping, even though no one else was around. Chopra Jonas’ caption indicated that her applause was a meant as a show of support for first responders battling coronavirus across the world.

Priyanka Chopra shows her appreciation for first responders by clapping from her balcony during coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/f6wViUmlAw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2020

Even though Chopra Jonas’ video had good intentions, users on Twitter quickly mocked the clip, poking fun at Chopra Jonas for clapping with nothing else around, and even teasing her husband Nick Jonas, who possibly filmed the video.

priyanka chopra’s neighbours watching her clap from her balcony pic.twitter.com/6p8FkqBK5h — j (@qaudiard) March 23, 2020

nick jonas after priyanka made him film the tik tok of her clapping outside pic.twitter.com/2iQtNbwxlh — ???????????????????? ???? (@annur_widener) March 23, 2020

nick jonas when priyanka chopra asks him to reshoot the clapping video pic.twitter.com/ljOopJXlLW — ️zara (@marqotrbbie) March 24, 2020

i want bts footage of nick jonas filming priyanka clapping and her saying she needed a do-over because the cadence was off and her expression wasn't ethereal enough — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 23, 2020

I can't stop watching this video like if this wasn't Priyanka Chopra I would've thought it was satire. the isolated mansion. the 2nd person pov. the absolute silence as she claps. simply a comedic masterpiece.https://t.co/i3q42SIT9e — na'ama⁷ (@iknownaama) March 24, 2020

Priyanka Chopra clapping on her balcony for 5mins to thank Indian doctors & nurses except it’s just her on her mansion balcony in Canada or wherever she lives & she’s just clapping like an idiot to an empty field just clapping away to no one, is the personification of 2020 energy — a$hok (@broseph_stalin) March 24, 2020

when Priyanka Chopra asked Nick Jonas to record a video of her clapping her hands on her balcony pic.twitter.com/uLYq7AJCRR — Saeed Awawdeh (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 24, 2020

Others took a more serious tone, and criticized Chopra Jonas for clapping on her balcony while other celebrities were donating money to coronavirus relief efforts.

Rich people are determined to use coronavirus to end their careers and honestly I salute them for it. Very brave of Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, and Venessa Hudgens to take this quarantine as an opportunity to shoot themselves in the foot. — na'ama⁷ (@iknownaama) March 24, 2020

Which rich celebrity had the best low-effort contribution to recovering from the Pandemic? Was it Sia with the healing by word art or Priyanka Chopra who uploaded a video of hersef clapping to instagram? pic.twitter.com/0F9UjXKgqK — Springtime for Rona????????‍♂️???????? (@EvelKneidel) March 23, 2020

Rihanna: Donating millions for ventilators Blake Lively: Donating truckloads to foodbanks Priyanka Chopra: pic.twitter.com/BHFvkKJ8mc — Saad سعد (@saad_durrani) March 24, 2020

people r dying and priyanka chopra just out here clapping ???? — jj (@dykeangst) March 24, 2020

not Priyanka Chopra, a celebrity worth tens of millions of dollars, clapping for the doctors and nurses from her mansion’s balcony instead of donating money towards supplies to help them ???????? pic.twitter.com/cPPC713NZO — Saeed Awawdeh (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 24, 2020

And other users even called out the actress for deleting the video, ostensibly because of the backlash she faced after posting it.

THE PRIYANKA CHOPRA ACCOUNT DELETED THE VIDEO OF HER CLAPPING pic.twitter.com/xuRzdqN1xE — ️zara (@marqotrbbie) March 23, 2020

y’all, the priyanka clapping video got deleted pic.twitter.com/4GicUohLCH — ???????????????? • #merciadèlehaenel (@briexvalkyrie) March 23, 2020

Chopra Jonas recently posted another coronavirus-related video to her Twitter, this time showing the proper way to wash hands during the outbreak, and nominating stars like Mindy Kaling, Kate Bosworth, and Nick Jonas to post similar videos.