Priyanka Chopra admits she still hasn’t seen ‘Camp Rock’ and wants to have a viewing party to watch the movie with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas admitted that she still hasn’t watched “Camp Rock,” which starred husband Nick Jonas, but she wants to see it at some point.

“I’ve never seen ‘Camp Rock,’ and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe soon we’ll have a ‘Camp Rock’ viewing party, the actress said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which she revealed what she typically does in 24 hours. “I bet it will be great.”

Chopra Jonas’ comment came after she said that the couple often hosts “a lot of movie nights” with their family and friends.

“I hate watching movies I’m in; all I see are the faults,” she said. “But I’m happy to watch Nick’s.”

“Camp Rock” was released on Disney Channel in 2008, two years after “High School Musical” hit the network and led to a resurgence in the popularity of musicals. The film centered on an aspiring singer-songwriter named Mitchie Torres, played by Demi Lovato, who attended a summer music camp, hence the DCOM’s title.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas in "Camp Rock."

“Camp Rock” was Lovato’s breakout role, and she starred alongside Joe Jonas, who played her love interest named Shane Gray. The two stars dated in real life, too. Siblings Nick and Kevin Jonas also had roles as Joe’s on-screen bandmates, Nate and Jason, respectively, from the fictional group Connect 3.

The film was a success for the network and had approximately 8.9 million viewers during its June 2008 premiere, becoming the second most-watched DCOM behind “High School Musical 2.” “Camp Rock’s” accompanying soundtrack also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200.

In September 2010, a sequel titled “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” was released on Disney Channel and Nick’s character had a more prominent role, due to a romance with a girl named Dana Turner (Chloe Bridges) from a rival camp.