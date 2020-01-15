Priyanka Chopra reveals why she decided to date Nick Jonas after seeing his music video for ‘Close’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she was attracted to now-husband Nick Jonas after seeing his music video for the song “Close.”

“My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it’s completely musical,” Chopra Jonas said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which she revealed what she typically does in 24 hours. “I decided to date him after seeing the video for ‘Close,’ where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite.”

Jonas released the track with Tove Lo in 2016, while he was pursuing his career as a solo artist in the years after the Jonas Brothers split. “Close” was chosen as the single off his 2016 album titled “Last Year Was Complicated,” which came out a year after Jonas split with model Olivia Culpo. Prior to the track’s release, Jonas said that it’s “about how I literally can’t open up and be vulnerable with someone.”

Jonas and Lo starred in the music video for “Close,” which accumulated more than 250 million views on YouTube. In the video, the two singers sat in chairs facing each other and were repeatedly pushed together and pulled apart. Eventually, both of their jackets and pants were shredded off their bodies. Jonas wasn’t shirtless in the video, though. By the video’s end, he was left in a tank top and his underwear as he kissed Lo.

You can watch the video for “Close” below.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas started communicating via text in September 2016, thanks to a mutual friend and the “Quantico” star said that the singer made the first move by sending her a text saying: ”I think we should connect.”

They met in real life in February 2017 at a Vanity Fair Oscars party. Months later, they attended the Met Gala together wearing outfits designed by Ralph Lauren, but they still weren’t dating at that point. Chopra Jonas and Jonas’ busy schedules meant that they didn’t see each other again until the 2018 Met Gala.

Following the fashion event on May 7, 2018, Jonas invited the star to see a live production of “Beauty and the Beast” in California. Jonas previously said he and Chopra Jonas bonded over their “love for family and faith.” The “Jumanji” star also knew that he wanted to marry the Bollywood actress by their third date.

They got engaged in July 2018 and wed in December of that year during two lavish ceremonies in India.

“It was kind of magical,” Jonas said during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in November 2019. “Within eight, nine weeks, we were talking about marriage and within 10 or 11 weeks we were engaged.”

Chopra Jonas also said that she realized Jonas was different from other guys she was previously in relationships with because he said to her, “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have,” during one of their dates.

“As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, ‘I like your ambition,'” she said. “It’s always been the opposite.”

While speaking at the Women in the World Summit in April 2019, the actress also said that she “judged a book by its cover” when she started seeing Jonas. She also shared a story about how he was understanding of her work schedule and even offered to take their friends out to dinner while she was preoccupied with a meeting.

The actress went on to say that Jonas told her: “I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back.”

“That was the first time someone has ever done that” and indicated that they respected her work ethic,” she said. “And who gave me credit for what I’ve done. It was just mind-blowing for me.”