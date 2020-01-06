Priyanka Chopra changed into a daring sheer dress for a dinner date with Nick Jonas after the Golden Globes

- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were among the celebrities who attended the 2020 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.
- The couple, who presented an award together, looked glamorous on the red carpet, with Chopra Jonas wearing an off-the-shoulder pink gown with a dramatic train.
- The “Quantico” actress changed into a more daring dress with a see-through skirt for dinner with Nick Jonas following the show.
- Many stars opted for revealing looks at the Golden Globes, including Paris Hilton, who wore a see-through gown to an after-party.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, where they presented an award together.
The couple looked glamorous at the event, thanks in large part to Chopra Jonas’ off-the-shoulder pink gown, which featured an elegant train. She paired the ensemble with a stunning diamond necklace.
Jonas, on the other hand, wore a simple suit with a statement tie.
- source
- Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images
While presenting the award for best TV series, musical or comedy, the couple joked about their marriage and Chopra Jonas pointed out to her husband that the show didn’t count as a date night.
Instead of attending an after-party following the awards show, the couple went out to dinner in West Hollywood, California.
Chopra Jonas changed into a daring ensemble, which was a departure from the classic gown she wore on the red carpet.
- source
- TM/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images
The “Quantico” star put her own spin on the “naked” look in a black dress with a sheer skirt. While the top of the dress was simple, the bottom featured large floral embellishments.
Chopra Jonas paired the outfit with strappy black heels and a teal purse.
- source
- TM/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images
Nick Jonas sported the same outfit he wore to the Golden Globes during the dinner outing.
Chopra’s see-through skirt was just one of many revealing looks from the Golden Globes celebrations on Sunday.
- source
- Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images
Paris Hilton wore a sparkly gown that was almost completely see-through to a Golden Globes after-party, and Kerry Washington opted for a blazer with no shirt underneath at the awards show.
