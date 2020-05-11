30 products that haven’t been around for as long as you’d think

caption Sriracha and Diet Coke were introduced relatively recently. source Erin McDowell/Insider

Though it may seem that some products have been around forever, you’d be surprised to learn that many were brought on the market fairly recently.

Sliced bread, a kitchen staple, has been around for fewer than 100 years.

Even though it’s tough to imagine life without them, highly popular Apple products like the MacBook and iPhone were only introduced in the last 15 years.

Certain products have become integral to our daily lives – it seems like there was never a time that we lived without them.

However, even some that seem as old as time have been created fairly recently. Sliced bread was put on the market for the first time in 1928, after a Missouri-based jeweler, Otto Rohwedder, invented the bread slicer.

Nearly a third of the US population, 100 million people, are iPhone users, according to Statista. However, the product was brought on the market just 13 years ago.

Take a look at all the products that haven’t been around for as long as you would think.

A pantry staple today, sliced bread was first sold in 1928.

caption Sliced bread.

The first loaf of automatically sliced bread was produced by Otto Rohwedder in Chillicothe, Missouri, in July 1928. Rohwedder was a jeweler, and faced criticism by bakers for his idea; they thought that sliced bread would go stale too quickly.

Cans with pull-tab tops became popular after being patented by Ermal Fraze in 1977. He had designed the mechanism about a decade earlier.

caption Soda can tops.

According to Slate, the pull-tab top on cans became standard after removable tops were deemed a health hazard – they could be accidentally swallowed or cut people’s feet on beaches.

Post-it Notes were introduced around the world in 1980.

caption Post-it Notes.

Arthur Fry was a new product development researcher at 3M when he learned of the adhesive microspheres that his colleague Spencer Silver had developed. He then coated the adhesive to paper and the Post-it Note was created.

Sriracha hot sauce is also a relatively new product. It was first put on the market in 1980.

caption Sriracha.

Huy Fong Foods founder David Tran created Sriracha in 1980. According to Food & Wine, Sriracha is now the third most-popular hot sauce in the United States.

Battery-operated car keys have only been around since 1987. Before, each car door had to be locked and unlocked with a traditional key.

caption Battery operated car key.

In 1987, Cadillac released the Allante car key, which was the first factory-installed remote entry system that could lock and unlock car doors.

Though inline skates have been around since the 19th century, rollerblades were first sold by their teenage inventor, Scott Olson, in 1981.

caption People wearing rollerblades.

Olson was living in Waconia, Minnesota, at the time. He told Marketplace how he didn’t invent the concept, only the product: “The inline skate started back before roller skates were even invented, back in the early 1800s.”

The Coca-Cola company was founded in 1892, but Diet Coke wasn’t for sale until 1982.

caption Diet Coke.

Diet Coke was unveiled on July 8, 1982, and introduced in the United States on August 9. It quickly overtook sales from the brand’s previous diet cola, Tab.

Built-in GPS for cars was first unveiled in 1990 by Mazda in Japan, but it took a decade before it was widely available in American cars.

caption GPS in a car.

Though there were earlier models of map guidance tools introduced as early as 1930, the Mazda 1990 model was the first that had a true GPS built in to a commercially available car. It took another 10 years after its release to become available in the United States. The US military had to allow for its commercial usage, since they had launched the GPS satellites.

Though many households have them now, Sony PlayStations have only been around since 1994.

caption A Sony PlayStation.

According to Time, PlayStations revolutionized gaming, with graphics that were far more advanced than anything else on the market at the time.

Starbucks’ famous Frappuccinos have only been available since 1995. Vanilla Bean and Strawberry Creme flavors were introduced in 2002.

caption Frappuccino.

Dina Campion, a Starbucks employee, helped launch the Frappuccino. She told Starbucks, “It was the summer of 1993, and Los Angeles is very hot in the summer. We noticed there were some smaller coffee shops that did some sort of blended coffee beverage. A couple of store managers and I felt there was a huge opportunity for Starbucks.”

Though it’s now become a household staple, Febreze was first introduced in 1996.

caption Febreze.

Febreze was invented by Procter & Gamble. According to The Washington Post, Febreze and other similar sprays have ingredients called cyclodextrins that can actually trap odor molecules.

A popular item on the McDonald’s menu now, the McFlurry was only introduced in 1997, two years after it was invented by a franchisee.

caption A McFlurry.

According to Mashed, the McFlurry was invented by Ron McLellan in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada.

You might see them in almost every house now, but plasma flat screen TVs were first sold by Panasonic in 1997.

caption A Panasonic TV.

According to Techwalla, flat screen TV technology was pioneered by two University of Illinois professors, Donald Bitzer and Gene Slottow. However, their model was not suitable for commercial use, and it wasn’t until 1997 that Panasonic engineer, Larry Weber, invented the modern flat screen we see in homes today.

Though they may seem like old technology now, DVDs were created in Japan in 1996. They were first sold in the United States in 1997.

caption A DVD player.

According to Variety, in 1997, Warner announced its first 30 DVD titles, which included “Blade Runner,” “Casablanca,” and “Twister.”

The popular soft drink Sierra Mist has only been available since 1999, when it was launched by Pepsi.

caption Sierra Mist.

Sierra Mist was rebranded to Mist TWST in 2015. A Pepsi spokesperson told AdAge, “We are working to highlight the lemon-lime credentials of the product.”

The Universal Serial Bus (USB), also known as a flash drive, was first sold by IBM in 2000.

caption USBs.

According to MediaFast, the first IBM USB was called the DiskOnKey, and held just eight megabytes. However, within 10 years, the drive’s storage capacity increased to 256 gigabytes.

Popular with both kids and adults, Razor scooters went on the market in 2000.

caption A boy riding a Razor scooter.

Razor scooters were invented by Wim Ouboter, a banker and amateur craftsman living in Zurich, Switzerland. He told CityLabs how he came up with the idea: “The problem is, if you’re a big guy and you’re riding such a small scooter, people will look at you weird. So you have to make it collapsible in order to bring it into a bar afterwards.”

The Toyota Prius, the first mass-produced hybrid car, was released internationally in 2000.

caption A Toyota Prius.

The car was first introduced in Japan in 1997. Today, Toyota is up to its fourth generation Prius, with each model being more carbon-efficient than the last.

Though you may see them in many public bathrooms today, Xlerator hand dryers have only been around since 2002.

caption Xlerator dryer.

Excel Dryer released the Xlerator in 2002, and they were marketed as being able to dry hands in about 10 to 15 seconds, much faster than other dryers at the time, which took about a minute.

The first camera phone was released just 20 years ago, in 2000, by Samsung.

caption An early camera phone. source Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP via Getty Images

Samsung’s mobile phone with a built-in camera, the SCH-V200, was released in South Korea in June 2000. Its camera was capable of taking 20 photos, but had to be hooked up to a computer for users to access them.

McGriddles are another recently released item on the McDonald’s menu. They became available in 2003.

caption A McGriddle.

The McMuffin was introduced in 1972 and was McDonald’s only breakfast sandwich until the McGriddle was released.

Though Android phones are even more popular than iPhones today, they were only introduced in 2003.

caption Android phones.

According to Statista, Androids have been more widely used than iPhones for the past eight years. In September 2019, 51.8% of smartphone users had an Android, while 47.4% had iPhones.

Take 5 candy bars were first introduced by Hershey in 2004. Their popularity helped boost the company’s profits 8% that year.

caption A Take 5 bar.

In 2019, Hershey announced that Reese’s was taking over the Take 5 bar, and stated that Reese’s peanut butter had been an ingredient in the Take 5 bar since its 2004 launch.

Though energy drinks are ubiquitous today, the popular 5-hour Energy only went on the market in 2004.

caption 5-hour Energy.

The drink was created by Manoj Bhargava. According to Forbes, the drink made $1 billion in retail sales in its first eight years.

Taco Bell’s CrunchWrap Supreme is also relatively new. It was introduced in 2005.

caption Crunchwrap Supreme.

After its launch in 2005, the CrunchWrap Supreme became Taco Bell’s most successful product introduction. It was added to their permanent menu in 2006.

Stride gum has only been around since 2007.

caption A line for free samples of Stride gum.

Stride is made by Kraft and is marketed as “The Ridiculously Long Lasting Gum.”

Though Apple is now one of the world’s top laptop retailers, MacBooks were released relatively recently, in 2006.

caption A MacBook.

Though MacBooks are popular, Windows still takes the lion’s share of laptop sales. The most recent statistics released by NetMarketShare show Apple as having 9.38% of the laptop market share, while Windows has 88.14%.

Similarly, nearly a third of Americans own an iPhone, but the devices have only been around since 2007.

caption An iPhone.

According to Statista, there are more than 100 million iPhone users in the United States, accounting for about 45 percent of all smartphone users in the country.

Krave cereal was released in the United States by Kellogg’s just eight years ago, in 2012.

caption Krave cereal. source Rebecca Harrington/Tech Insider

Krave was first released in the United Kingdom in 2010 and came in six different varieties: chocolate hazelnut, milk chocolate, totally chocolatey, chocolate caramel, chocolate, and double chocolate.

Amazon Alexa was first released in 2014, but only for Prime members. It became available for general users in 2015.

Today, Alexa is the most-used voice assistant on the market. According to Amazon, Alexa now works with more than 60,000 smart home devices from more than 7,400 brands.